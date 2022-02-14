Economic Conference in Adana, Turkey: “Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crisis!”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organized an economic conference at Yorgir Center for Public Education in Adana entitled “Islamic Solutions to the Economic Crisis!” The conference, which was presented by Ustaadh Furkan Turamantkin, began with the opening speech of Ustaadh Aziz Terazi, followed by the speech of Ustaadh Musa Beyoglu, in which he clearly explained the real causes of the crises we are going through and the Islamic solutions to them. After his speech, Ustaadh Abdullah Imamoglu took the floor, where he touched on the solutions of the Islamic economic system and how to implement it, and that salvation from the current crisis and problems will not be possible except with the Islamic economic system in particular and the Islamic system in general.

Saturday, 26 Jumada al-Akhir 1443 AH – 29 January 2022 CE

