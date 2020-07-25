Don’t Mix the Truth with the Falsehood

In the ceremony held on the occasion of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, speaking in front of the TBMM July 15 Monument, Erdoğan emphasized that the July 15 was never an ordinary coup attempt. Erdoğan said: “I am speaking openly, what happened in the Manzikert also happened on July 15. What happened in Kosova, in Niğbolu also happened on July 15. What happened in the conquest of Istanbul also happened on July 15. What happened in the War of Independence, in the Battle of Çanakkale also happened on July 15. What happened in the fight against terrorism that we have been putting up almost without interruption throughout the history of the Republic also happened on July 15.”

Comment:

It is one of the obvious cunning of today’s politicians, by false representation, to interpret the concepts and events with their dirty calculations and according to their interests. On the one hand, distorting the concepts and events, and on the other hand, mixing the good with the bad, the truth with the falsehood became a disease of the rulers. Most recently, President Erdoğan showed how he mixed the truth with the falsehood, the goodness with the badness in the statement he made on the occasion of July 15.

You see… You declare July 15 the Democracy and National Unity Day, and then you make this insane equalisation by comparing it to the Conquest of Istanbul, the Battles of Malazgirt, Kosovo, and Nicopolis. As mentioned at the beginning; if the events were viewed from the perspective of truth, and not of dirty calculations, you would not end up in deceiving people through such ridiculous calculations.

The Conquest of Istanbul was the fight of the truth and falsehood, between the army, which set out to attain the good news of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, and the army of the unbelievers that were in the grave of the shirk and oppression. Likewise, in the other wars mentioned, the parties of the fight of the truth and the falsehood were the Muslims and the Crusaders. After all, as we all know, the issue is not just the fight against the falsehood and has deeper meaning. Istanbul was conquered. The truth overcame the falsehood. All Kufr systems were destroyed and Islam’s rules dominated upon every area of life. This was also true for the other wars, and the Crusader armies had been devastated by the power and might of Islam. However, as a result of one of these wars and fights, the system that emanated from the creed of the unbelievers did not gain ground among Muslims. We also won against the infidels in the Battle of Çanakkale.

However, those whose minds were fermented with the ideas of infidels, whose will was bonded to the West, who acquired the treachery as a profession, placed the system of the infidels among us by deceiving and paying no attention to the blood and values of the Ummah. And they continue to try to celebrate it to the Muslims as a victory and salvation.

Those who made the coup attempt on July 15 did it in the name of democracy and secularism. Oddly enough, our rulers were able to see the defeat of this coup as the victory of democracy. The people went to the squares with takbirat and salah, and used their lives as a shield for their religion and honor against coup plotters. In fact, those who describe the people, that went out by performing ablution and were killed, as a shahid of democracy, who named bridges and squares after democracy, who emphasize the democracy in every platform, are the Ruwaibidah that mix the truth with the falsehood.

As a result, it is an insult to the truth to say that what happened in the Conquest of Istanbul also happened on July 15 by those who continue their relations with the Western countries that they claim to support the coup, act with them in all kinds of political and military pacts, and are still practicing the stinking democracy among the Muslims. Just as in these days, you opened the Hagia Sophia for the worship in the mosque and church format. Just as you are insisting on the Istanbul Convention that spoils the family, the generations and the society and ignoring the right of Allah to rule. Just as you legitimize all kinds of harams and shield the watchwords of Islam to your sins.

We warn you with this verse of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala: وَلَا تَلْبِسُوا الْحَقَّ بِالْبَاطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُوا الْحَقَّ وَاَنْتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ “And do not mix the truth with falsehood or conceal the truth while you know.” [2:42] If you really understand.

Ahmet SAPA