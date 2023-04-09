[وَلَا تَكُونُوا كَالَّذِينَ قَالُوا سَمِعْنَا وَهُمْ لَا يَسْمَعُونَ]

“Don’t be like those who say, “We hear,” but in fact they are not listening!”

On 3rd April, Russia and Tajikistan militaries kicked off joint drills across the borders of Afghanistan that will last through April 7, Russia’s TASS news agency reported Monday. The drills are taking place at the Kharb-Maidon training ground in Tajikistan – 20 kilometers away from the borders of Afghanistan. Russia and Tajikistan will practice preparing and carrying out a joint operation on mountainous terrain to eliminate outlawed armed groups intruding into the territory of an allied state and also exercising command and control of joint forces in blocking and destroying an illegal armed formation. Since the Taliban reclaimed control of the country, the Russian and Tajik militaries have frequently engaged in similar maneuvers along the Afghan borders. However, the Taliban officials have consistently rejected concerns over threats of ‘terrorists’ being emanated from Afghanistan to member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Comment:

There can be no doubt that the help (Nussrah) of Allah (swt) enabled the Afghan Mujahideen to overcome the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. However, this victory was granted because the Afghan Mujahideen fought against foreign, arrogant infidels with empty hands on the basis of Islam by persevering patience, constancy, and endurance along the way. However, after regaining control, the Taliban established diplomatic ties with all of Afghanistan’s neighbors, even with active combatant enemies like China and Russia based on national interests as well as provided assurances that no threats would be directed from Afghanistan toward them. Despite this, these nations still do not feel secure and take various measures in response to their concerns – of which, the joint military exercise by Russia and Tajikistan is just an example.

If one takes a close look at Mujahideen’s 20-year conflict against the crusader occupation of Afghanistan, they would find it much more similar to that of the Battle of Badr that saw two incomparable sides fighting together. Similar to how Muslims at the Battle of Badr had such an ordinary type of weapons and were three times fewer than Quraish, the Afghan Mujahideen also faced the US and NATO with very ordinary equipment and few soldiers. In any case, they succeeded in defeating the Kuffar (infidels), killing them, capturing them, and trading off for prisoner exchanging. Finally, through Allah’s (swt) Nussrah, the Kuffar were forced to flee Afghanistan; Afghan Mujahideen should assess themselves in light of Surah Badr or Al Anfal in this regard.

Allah (swt) says:

[فَلَمْ تَقْتُلُوهُمْ وَلَٰكِنَّ اللَّهَ قَتَلَ وَلَٰكِنَّ اللَّهَ رَمَهُمْ وَمَا رَمَيْتَ إِذْ رَمَيْتَى وَلِيُبْلِيَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ مِنْهُ بَلَاءً حَسَنًا إِنَّ اللَّهَ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ]

“O believers, it was not you who killed them (with your power and ability in Badr), but it was Allah Who did so (by giving you Nussrah and putting fear in their hearts). Nor was it you (O Prophet who threw a handful of sand and/or dust in the eyes of the disbelievers), but it was Allah Who did so (making the sand and/or dust go directly to their eyes), that He might cause the believers to successfully pass through this test. Surely Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.”

In a similar tone, Allah (swt) associates the Nussrah to Himself only, and says:

[وَمَا النَّصْرُ إِلَّا مِنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ]

“Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty (In all affairs), All-Wise.”

Allah (swt) clearly mentions in the 39th verse of the same Surah that this battle shall not be limited to Badr but continued to be waged as far as the Fitnah [Kufr] keeps continuing in the face of the earth [till the Day of Resurrection]. So, prepare yourselves for major wars between infidelity (Kufr) and Islam as Allah (swt) states in the almost middle of Surah al Anfal that this fight is not just limited to Badr but will last till the resurrection arrives, and unless Fitnah (Kufr) is eradicated.

[وَقَاتِلُوهُمْ حَتَّىٰ لَا تَكُونَ فِتْنَةٌ وَيَكُونَ الدِّينُ كُلُّهُ لِلَّهِ]

“And fight against them until the Fitnah (Kufr) comes to an end, and theonly religion (State; rule and law) prescribed by Allah swt prevails.”

According to Surah Al Anfal, Afghan Mujahideen must choose the interests of Islamic Ummah based on Islam over prohibited (Haram) national interests; embrace all spiritual characteristics that are stated at the beginning of the Surah Al Anfal about true believers; prepare for major wars between Kufr and Islam with full capacity, ability, and arrangement, and materialistically prepare to all characteristics pointed out in Surah Al Anfal’s last verses:

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَهَاجَرُوا وَجَاهَدُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَوا وَّنَصَرُوا أُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقًّا لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“Those who believed and have migrated and fought in the cause of Allah (emigrants), and those who provided them refuge and Nussrah (Ansar) – it is they who are the true believers. They will be forgiven, and granted Paradise (eternal heaven).”

This is only possible if Afghanistan and other Islamic lands together with Muslims abolish the national borders; some of the present-day migrants (Muhajireen) and Afghan Mujahideen become the supporters (Ansar); establish the second rightly-guided Caliphate, and continue to wage the fight (Jihad) to eradicate Fitnah (Kufr).

The victory, power, and authority which you (the Afghan Mujahideen) have been entrusted are ‘trusteeships’ and they must be upheld in accordance with the covenant not like how the Sons of Israe’el happened to break it. This covenant requires the internal implementation of Islam and external call for Islam – spreading it to others through Dawah and Jihad and appearing as a best, witness and just Ummah in accordance with the foreign policy of the Islamic state. If you failed to do so by continuing to occupy yourself with spoils of war (Anfal) remained from Crusader invaders; keep pleading for recognition from infidels (Kuffar); gripping only Afghanistan’s soil, and using governance to only focus on good security, economy, reconstruction while also competing with other nation states, then the following verse of Surah Al Anfal would apply to you:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَخُونُوا اللَّهَ وَالرَّسُولَ وَتَخُونُوا أَمَانَاتِكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ]

“O you who believe! betray not the trust of Allah and the Messenger, nor misappropriate knowingly things entrusted to you.”

The Sunnah states that each traitor would have a flag installed in his back in the Hereafter – the height of which will correspond to the extent of the traitor’s treachery, with the flag of the leader (Amir of people) being the highest.

Therefore, you should be aware that Kuffar are wary of you and won’t trust you unless you accept their religion (international laws, global order, global economy, mandates of United Nations, human rights, women’s rights, etc.); however, if you happen to do so, the Ummah will lose faith in you and stop expecting good from you.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you (material, spiritual, worldly, and hereafter) life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart (you’ll become incapable of taking the appropriate action) and that to Him you will all be gathered (to be taken into account).”

Saifullah Mustanir

Director of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan