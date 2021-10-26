Does the Aqsa Not Have a Salahuddin to Purify it from the Desecration of the Jews?

All praise to Allah, Al-Qawi Al- Aziz, all praise to the supporter of the believers, all praise to the one who says:

[سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ]

“Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing” [Al-Isra: 1]

Peace and prayers be upon the Prophet of guidance who said:

«وَلَيُوشِكَنَّ أَنْ لَا يَكُونَ لِلرَّجُلِ مِثْلُ شَطَنِ فَرَسِهِ مِنَ الْأَرْضِ حَيْثُ يَرَى مِنْهُ بَيْتَ الْمَقْدِسِ خَيْرٌ لَهُ مِنَ الدُّنْيَا جَمِيعاً»

“Surely, there will soon come a time when, for a man to have land equivalent to his horse’s rope from which he can see Bait al-Maqdis will be better for him than the whole world!”

O blessed gathering, O Muslims everywhere:

On the anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem from the abomination of the Crusaders, the Jewish entity approves a law that opens the door wide to convert Al-Aqsa Mosque into a Jewish synagogue in which they perform their rituals and prayers. And the humiliated of Allah’s creation would not have committed this crime and desecrated the first Qiblah of the Muslims had it not been for the betrayal of the traitors and the conspiracy of the criminal rulers. So, will you leave the Masra (site of Isra) of your Prophet up for grabs to your enemy?

O Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to a serious attempt and a severe and malicious attack by the Jewish entity to impose their biblical rituals in Al-Aqsa Mosque in preparation for the establishment of their alleged temple on the entire area of ​​Al-Aqsa Mosque, as reported by the Al-Quds International Foundation in its latest report.

The announcement by the Jewish entity’s courts of the settlers’ right to perform their prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque is a declaration of war against you, and it is a dangerous move to take control of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is similar to what the Crusaders did after occupying it in 1099 when they erected the golden cross on the Dome of the Rock and transformed it into a church. They did the same to Al-Qibli Mosque and desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque and its buildings; some of them were converted into stables for horses. What action will take, O Muslims?!

What emboldened the cowardly Jewish entity to take this step is that it found treacherous, surrendering and normalizing rulers! The rulers of the United Arab Emirates receive its leaders, the rulers of Bahrain send missions and planes, the rulers of Sudan and Morocco sign agreements with it, the Pharaoh of Egypt is doing everything possible to create a peaceful atmosphere that will enable them to devote themselves to the West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the King of Jordan protects their eastern front.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is not a commodity for negotiation, nor a spot for sharing, and it is not a place for competition over formal sponsorship. Al-Aqsa Mosque is the prayer place of the Prophets, the site of Mi’raj (ascension) of your Prophet Muhammad (saw), and your Qibla that you used to pray to at the beginning of Islam. And it is the third mosque that Muslims can travel to. Should Al-Aqsa be left, O Muslim armies, to turn it into a synagogue for those who have been subjected to humiliation and misery!!

O Muslims: The cause of Palestine is your cause, not the cause of the Liberation Organization, which was and still is part of the conspiracy and a tool for liquidation and dissolving the issue and to separate it from its Islamic depth and making it a national issue. It is the issue of those who love Allah and His Messenger, so rush, O Muslims, rise to support the Masra of your Prophet, rush to purify your sanctities. Al-Aqsa Mosque is not liberated by negotiation or by resorting to international legitimacy or the Security Council, and it is not protected by the League of Arab States, these are institutions of conspiracy and treachery. Rather, it is liberated as Salah ud-Din liberated it with a formidable army that chants Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest), an army that marches with men like mountains and a weapon that terrorizes the enemies, so move your armies in support of your Aqsa.

O Muslims: Do not be deceived by the domination and rounds of America, for it is too weak to confront the Ummah of Islam if it rises from its repression and rises from its slumber, and it will not delay Allah’s victory for the believers for an hour. The Ummah of Islam is not like China or France, but rather it is the Ummah of decisive battles such as the Battle of Qadisiyah, Yarmouk, Zallaqah, Mohacs, Ain Jalut and Hittin. It is possible that America abandons the Jewish entity as the European countries abandoned the Crusaders in Jerusalem and left them to face their inevitable fate.

O Muslims: Palestine is on a date with liberation, so who will attain this great honour, so work hard to cure the disease, remove the harm of the enemies, and purify the rest of the earth of the abomination of those who angered Allah and His Messenger, and cut off the branches of disbelief and uprooted. The days called for Islamic vengeance and the followers of the way of Muhammad, as Judge Mohieddin said in the sermon of liberation after Salah ud-Din and the Muslims entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

O Muslim Armies, O Muslims everywhere, Al-Aqsa Mosque is calling you and seeking your support, so will you answer the call?

O Muslims: Know that Allah’s promise is inevitably fulfilled, Allah (swt) says:

[‌وَعَدَ ‌اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient” [An-Noor: 55]. Allah (swt) says:

[فَإِذَا جَاءَ ‌وَعْدُ ‌الْآخِرَةِ لِيَسُوءُوا وُجُوهَكُمْ وَلِيَدْخُلُوا الْمَسْجِدَ كَمَا دَخَلُوهُ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍ وَلِيُتَبِّرُوا مَا عَلَوْا تَتْبِيراً]

“Then when the final promise came, [We sent your enemies] to sadden your faces and to enter the temple in Jerusalem, as they entered it the first time, and to destroy what they had taken over with [total] destruction” [Al-Isra: 7].

The Prophet (saw) said: «‌لَا ‌تَقُومُ ‌السَّاعَةُ حَتَّى يُقَاتِلَ الْمُسْلِمُونَ الْيَهُودَ، فَيَقْتُلُهُمُ الْمُسْلِمُونَ حَتَّى يَخْتَبِئَ الْيَهُودِيُّ مِنْ وَرَاءِ الْحَجَرِ وَالشَّجَرِ، فَيَقُولُ الْحَجَرُ أَوِ الشَّجَرُ: يَا مُسْلِمُ يَا عَبْدَ اللهِ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ خَلْفِي، فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ، إِلَّا الْغَرْقَدَ، فَإِنَّهُ مِنْ شَجَرِ الْيَهُودِ»“The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews”.

O Muslims, move immediately, move now to support your Deen and your Al-Aqsa, move to gain the honour of establishing the Deen and liberating the Blessed Land, for you are the descendants of Salah ud-Din, so bring forth from among you a new Salah to purify Al-Aqsa from the desecration of the Jews.

Oh Allah, we ask you to grant us a Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, to establish the Deen, support the Muslims, and liberate the captive Al-Aqsa.