[وَلَا تَهِنُوا وَلَا تَحْزَنُوا وَأَنْتُمُ الْأَعْلَوْنَ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ مُؤْمِنِينَ * إِنْ يَمْسَسْكُمْ ‌قَرْحٌ فَقَدْ مَسَّ الْقَوْمَ ‌قَرْحٌ مِثْلُهُ وَتِلْكَ الْأَيَّامُ نُدَاوِلُهَا بَيْنَ النَّاسِ وَلِيَعْلَمَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَيَتَّخِذَ مِنْكُمْ شُهَدَاءَ وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الظَّالِمِينَ]

“Do not falter or grieve, for you will have the upper hand, if you are ˹true˺ believers. If you have suffered injuries ˹at Uḥud˺, they suffered similarly ˹at Badr˺. We alternate these days ˹of victory and defeat˺ among people so that Allah may reveal the ˹true˺ believers, choose martyrs from among you—and Allah does not like the wrongdoers” [Aal’-i Imran 3:139-140]

A constellation of martyrs that the Blessed Land brings to the Islamic Ummah and its armies stationed in its barracks, where it may arouse in them the zeal of jihad in the path to Allah Almighty to support the people of the Blessed Land.

The martyrs of the Blessed Land assure the traitors in the Palestinian Authority and the agents in the existing regimes in the Islamic countries that our conflict with the Jews who are the most hostile to Islam and Muslims is a struggle for survival that will not end unless they are eradicated and their monstrous entity is uprooted from its roots.

O our People in the Blessed Land: The crimes of the usurping Jews will not stop, and the reason is the conspiracy of the Palestinian Authority and the puppet regimes and their provision of cover for their crimes, and what is happening in Nablus and Jenin is the fruit of the security meetings conducted by the crusader America in Ramallah, which were attended by the directors of the Egyptian and Jordanian intelligence. At this meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented General Michael Fenzel’s plan, among the provisions of which was the restoration of Palestinian Authority control over the cities of Jenin and Nablus, and the training of a special Palestinian force to be deployed in the regions, whose mission is to pursue the mujahideen. The American Axios website revealed something of this plan, according to what was published by Al-Quds Newspaper on 1/2/2023. These criminals do not stop plotting against the people of Palestine.

The message of the martyr Hussam Aslim and his brothers before their martyrdom was very impressive and expressive, as they refused, may Allah have mercy on them, to surrender, and they were unwavering until their last breath, where they attained martyrdom while shouting “La Illaha Illa Allah Muhammad Rasool Allah.” As for the criminal, he is the one who failed them, sold them, conspired to kill them, and made it easy for those who were angry against them to reach them!

The usurping Jewish entity persists in its crimes, as it expands settlements and imposes new realities in the West Bank and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and it will not stop its crimes by statements of denunciation emanating from the treacherous Palestinian Authority and agent regimes, or those meager appeals to international institutions. The humiliation and pettiness surrounding these regimes make them too humiliating for anything significant to come out of them that supports your cause. The meager draft resolution submitted by the Palestinian Authority to the Security Council to condemn the settlements has been retracted despite the Jewish entity declaring its continuation in confiscating lands and expanding settlements. Betting on the international system or the agent regimes in our country is a losing bet, rather all of them are the ones who provide cover for the crimes of the Jews.

O Our People and Loved Ones: The issue of Palestine is a doctrinal issue linked to Islam, and its solution will only be by returning it to its origin (Islam and the Islamic Ummah). What Islam obliges upon you is steadfastness, ribat (remaining stationed), rejection of treacherous solutions and those in charge of them, the support of the Islamic Ummah and its armies to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the Method of the Prophethood, and the march of armies to Bayt Al-Maqdis to fulfill the promise of Allah and the glad tidings of His Messenger (saw). This is what Islam obliges of all Muslims. This is a call to all the Palestinian factions to get out from under the mantle of the agent regimes and their intelligence services, to reject all their initiatives, and to unite with their Ummah on the basis of Islam and disavow the agents and traitors to Allah and His Messenger and the Blessed Land and its people.

O Muslims: Do not despair from the mercy of Allah!

[إِنَّهُ لَا يَيْأَسُ مِنْ ‌رَوْحِ ‌اللَّهِ إِلَّا الْقَوْمُ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“And do not lose hope in the mercy of Allah, for no one loses hope in Allah’s mercy except those with no faith.” [Yusuf 12:87].

Allah is with you, and He is the manifestation of His religion, even if the idolaters hate it. And do not despair from your Ummah or its armies, who are from you and your sons, and continue knocking on the door of the Merciful and shout your calls to your Ummah and its armies to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and its blessed shrines. This is the path that Allah and His Messenger are calling you to, for the issue of Palestine should not remain dependent within the hands of agents and international organizations.

We turn to our brothers and sons in the Jordanian, Egyptian, Turkish and Pakistani armed forces and to the Muslim armies in general, and say to them: The blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is crying out to you, so will you respond?! The martyrs of the Blessed Land, with their few equipment, set examples for you and arouse your keenness. Do your souls not yearn for glory in the fields of jihad for the sake of Allah?

We appeal to you with the call of Allah Almighty:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ ‌انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنْفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئاً وَاللَّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to ˹your˺ land?! Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter. If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. And Allah is Most Capable of everything.” [At-Tawbah 9:38-39]. So will you respond?!

Oh Allah, convey this goodness of us, and open the hearts of Muslims to it. And Al-Hamdullilah Rabbul Alameen.

Hizb ut Tahrir The Blessed Land Palestine