The Big Picture program on the 5Pillars channel hosted Ustaadh Yahya Nisbet, media representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain, to discuss the issue of the centenary of the destruction of the caliphate, and a number of issues were discussed, including the reality of the Islamic nation and its need for the caliphate, and the evidence for its necessity, and the current challenges.

Wednesday, 19 Rajab Muharram 1442 AH – 3 March 2021 CE