Denmark: Delegation to the Pakistani Embassy to Demand the Release of Naveed Butt!

More than nine years have passed since the regime in Pakistan abducted Engineer Naveed Butt, the official spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan, and since his abduction his whereabouts are unknown!

In this regard, Hizb ut Tahrir in Denmark sent a delegation to the Pakistani embassy in Copenhagen to demand the immediate release of the arbitrarily and criminally abducted engineer, Naveed Butt, for his demand for the resumption of the Islamic way of life and for carrying the dawah in the manner of the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace.

Monday, 10 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 AH – 21 June 2021 CE

#FreeNaveedButt