Two Years of Bajwa-Imran Regime’s Ruling has Proved that Democracy Will Never Establish a State of Madinah, Ensuring Elite Capture through Capitalism Instead

Upon the completion of two years of ruling, Imran Khan declared on 18 August 2020, in a televised interview, that, “I will say I have tried to put the country on the path to becoming a welfare state.” He also lamented that Pakistan had an “elite capture,” where a small elite had access to facilities, exploiting the system. Despite the regime’s stated compulsions and excuses, the Muslims of Pakistan are crushed with disappointment, after lofty expectations of a “New Pakistan.” Just like old Pakistan, in “New Pakistan,” there are backbreaking rises in the prices of electricity and gas, forcing most to stop using air-conditioners and water heaters in extremes of weather.

With the free fall of the Rupee against the US Dollar, the prices of wheat flour, pulses and edible oil have rocketed. The interest based banking system, which invites war from Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ, continues without interruption. Pursuant to IMF dictates, the burden of taxation has risen to record levels, to pay interest (riba) to interest seeking investors, as have fuel prices. And what to speak of broken promises of ten million jobs and five million homes? Clearly, Democracy only secures the interests of elite by enforcing capitalist system, through an engrained, institutionalized “elite capture.” So it is no surprise that all the elite mafias of old Pakistan joined the regime of “New Pakistan” from its inception, creating flour, sugar, electricity and gas crises, to profiteer and loot with both hands. In foreign policy too, the regime has not failed to disappoint. In blind obedience to the US, the rulers transformed from being mercenaries to hired facilitators, who force the Afghan resistance to lay down arms in favor of table talks, to grant the exhausted US forces much needed relief. Moreover, much to the sorrow of Muslims, instead of mobilizing our willing and capable armed forces to liberate Kashmir, the regime releases songs, tweets and speeches.

So, how is “New Pakistan’s” path of Democracy to ever lead to a state emulating the Prophet’s ﷺ State of Madinah?! Indeed, after the experiences of Turkey and Egypt, “New Pakistan” has confirmed that Democracy will never lead to Islamic ruling. Instead of the Quran and Sunnah, Democracy derives its laws from man-made sources, including the relics of the British Raj and the shady whims and desires of parliament. Crushed by the PTI project that tickled the Islamic emotions and paid lip service to Islam to come to power, the Muslims are now looking for a new leadership. To avoid repeated disappointment, the Muslims must turn to the one political party in Pakistan that calls for the systems of Islam. It is the one party that calls for the Khilafah, which implements Islam comprehensively and uncompromisingly in the fields of economy, judiciary, society, education, ruling and foreign policy. It is the one political party that rejects participation in the current kufr system of Democracy, adopting instead the Sunnah method of Nussrah, which ensures Islam is implemented entirely and immediately. It is upon every Muslim to join that one political party, Hizb ut Tahrir, in the struggle to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Indeed, achieving this noble goal is not difficult with the Help of Allah (swt). وَمَا ذَلِكَ عَلَى اللّٰهِ بِعَزِيزٍ “That is not at all difficult for Allah.” [Surah Ibraheem 14:20].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Wednesday, 29th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

19/08/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 90