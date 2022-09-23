Democracy is a Tool to Subjugate Pakistan to the Corrupt Western Civilization

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday, 5 September 2022, presented the bill for amendments in the Transgender Protection Act to the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights. During the meeting, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that, “…the legislation regarding the transgender community is against Quran and Sunnah and it will promote homosexuality.” The Ministry of Human Rights opposed the amendments.

Comment:

Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 was passed by the Pakistani parliament, initially, in May 2018. It was presented as a bill to facilitate problems being faced by those of ambiguous gender, as they face hardship in getting national identity cards and driving licenses. However, in reality it is an attempt to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics based on Yogyakarta Principles stipulated in Indonesia in 2006, then expanded in 2017. The Yogyakarta Principles stipulate that gender identity is understood to refer to each person’s deeply felt internal and individual experience of gender, which may or may not correspond with the sex assigned at birth. It is not surprising that the Section 2(f) of the Transgender Protection Act defines “gender identity” as a “person’s innermost and individual sense of self as male, female or a blend of both or neither that can correspond or not to the sex assigned at birth.”

On 27th April 2021, this act was challenged in the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan for being repugnant to Islamic injunctions. It is a twisted act that allows a man to proclaim himself a woman and then marry a man. It is a legal cover for gays and lesbians in a state established in the name of Islam. This issue has now become a major discussion within Pakistan in the last fortnight. Suddenly, major Islamic political parties, who have representation in the parliament, are being questioned by people as to how they allowed such an evil law to be passed. Muslims know that democracy is not from Islam. They often question the Ulema from these Islamic political parties as to why they participate in a system which is not from Islam. Such Ulema claim that democracy is the only option available to convert kufr laws to the laws of Islam.

However, democracy is a tool devised by the West to make their whims and desire as law. No matter how sincere the people of Islamic parties are, who participate in democracy, democracy prevents the change of man-made laws to divine laws. Democracy gives a false impression that good can be an outcome. In reality, it invites the punishment of Allah (swt) by ruling by kufr. It diverts the sincere from the radical implementation of Islam. It engages them in democracy, chasing a few injunctions that give the false impression that democracy can be made to secure Islam.

Muslims must not waste any more time in democracy. Muslims have wasted thirty years just trying to abolish riba through democracy. It is time to abolish democracy and re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood which permanently shuts the doors to laws allowing evil and sin.

(وَلُوطاً آتَيْنَاهُ حُكْماً وَعِلْماً وَنَجَّيْنَاهُ مِنَ الْقَرْيَةِ الَّتِي كَانَتْ تَعْمَلُ الْخَبَائِثَ إِنَّهُمْ كَانُوا قَوْمَ سَوْءٍ فَاسِقِينَ)

“We bestowed upon Lot sound judgement and knowledge, and We delivered him from the city that was immersed in foul deeds. They were indeed a wicked people, exceedingly disobedient.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anbiyaa, 21:74]

Engineer Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan