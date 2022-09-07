Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Democracy and Dictatorship Bring Ruin, Establish Khilafah!

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

Our lands are rich, but we starve, as Democracy chains us to the IMF, with increasing taxation, interest payments, debt and inflation.

Our armed forces are brave and capable, but Democracy restrains them, whilst our Prophet (saw) is attacked, and whilst Occupied Kashmir and Al Masjid Al Aqsa are occupied.

Let us raise our voices for the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed

Let us demand our armed forces give their Nussrah for Khilafah!.

#EndDemocracyRestoreKhilafah

Tuesday, 10 Safar-ul Khair 1444 AH – 06 September 2022 CE

