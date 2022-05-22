Democracy: A Tool for False Hopes

With days to the general poll on August 9, 2022, the main contest is between the Deputy President William Samoe Ruto who leads the Kenya Kwanza alliance and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja. The two contesters and their henchmen are campaigning in every corner of the country promising the electorates of bringing reforms and improving their livelihood.

With new political brandings of ‘Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza, unleashing their political ambitions by raising false hopes among the electorates is a true manifestation of the cunning face of Democracy. These new political formations are built on selfish driven interests that are portrayed as common good for the people.

With the country immensely divided into tribal and regional lines which indeed is a democratic necessity since in any election, numbers are the only key determinant to achieve the reins of power. Unfortunately, important decisions that make or break real people’s lives are being pushed to the rear to make way for the selfish political interests. Whatever the election outcome the common man will still be languishing in uncertain livelihood.

We say these elections reveal the façade of Democratic fallacy by giving false hopes in confining progress, reform and the future in the ballot box. Indeed the failures of the system are plain and clear for all to see. Democracy is the best system ever money can buy where all are politicians are on the political market to be bought by the highest bidder.

In contrary, Islam did not leave people’s lives to be toyed with and easily manipulated by the greedy elite who only preach democracy as a way to keep people in-line with their selfish plan.Allah (swt) sent His final Messenger (saw) with the true Islamic way of life that does not lie to the people offering them only pseudo-accountability and participation in politics. But, rather Islam has ordained the management of people’s affairs as a great and divine responsibility to achieve Allah’s pleasure.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Release

18 Shawwal 1443 – Tuesday, 17th May 2022

No: AH 10 / 1443