Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan Holds Sudan’s Rulers Responsible for Completing the Implementation of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Plot

The crime of carrying out what the rulers of Sudan and the rulers of Egypt colluded, by permitting the construction of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, is coming to an end, as only the agreement the agreement on the issue of filling and operating the reservoir is left, after the dam became a reality, and the governments of Egypt and Sudan go according to the American plan, and the technical committees will meet in the next two days in Khartoum, then the final signing will be in America at the end of this month…

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, under the leadership of Abdullah Abdul Rahman, member of the Wilayah Council of Hizb ut Tahrir, delivered a booklet issued by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Dhul-Hijjah, 1438 AH, corresponding to September 2017 CE, entitled: “An-Nahdha (Grand Renaissance) Dam and the Threats of Water War; Negligence of the Rulers and the Duty of the Ummah” to each of the following:

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan – President of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Diqlo – Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdullah Hamdouk – Prime Minister Ustadha Asma Abdullah – Minister of Foreign Affairs Engineer Yasser Abbas – Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources

The purpose of this is to provide them with the disastrous facts regarding the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and the negative effects that it will have on Sudan and Egypt, and to hold them accountable if they continue to pursue the completion of this plot!

For those who want to know the truth about the Renaissance Dam, we invite him to visit the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir or visit the website of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir and find the booklet at the link below:

An-Nahda (Grand Renaissance) Dam and the Threats of Water War

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 26th Jumada I 1441 AH

21/01/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 27