Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir Visits the Economic Adviser of the Supreme Political Council

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Yemen, headed by Brother Abdullah Al-Qadi and with the membership of both Eng. Shafiq Khamis and Brother Muhsin Al-Ja’dabi, visited the Economic Adviser of the Supreme Political Council, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Tarab, in his office at his workplace.

After the reception and getting acquainted, he was introduced to the Hizb, then discussions took place on several issues, including the currency and its deterioration against other currencies, especially the dollar, its low purchasing power in the markets, the fabricated crises in oil and gas products, and the constraints on the people of Yemen in that, as well as the increase in the customs dollar tariff, and the imposition of taxes and customs, despite their sanctity in our religion, explaining to the consultant what harm they have on people in the rise in prices of goods and services as a tangible reality, as well as the discussion that took place between Mufti Shams al-Din, the Ministry of Justice and the Chamber of Commerce in the prohibition of usurious transactions, and that usury is prohibited by the explicit text in the book of Allah Almighty, it is forbidden for us, as Muslims, to subject Allah’s rulings to deliberation in order to approve or deny them, as that discussion circle has stopped.

As for those in power in north and south Yemen, they concentrate wealth in their hands, as the rest of the influential capitalists in the world do, there is no difference between them, and that the capitalist system did not solve people’s problems in this way, because the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few people will make the rest dependent on them like slaves, and Islam prevents it, and it found the solution to this problem in the equitable distribution of wealth and not hoarding it so that everyone can possess the purchasing power in order to properly satisfy their instincts and organic needs. He replied that everything mentioned is true. The discussion also centered on the truce and who imposed it and endorsed it and works to extend it, and even brought it to the stage of no peace and no war. And that the official sponsors of the conflict in Yemen – America and Britain – are the ones who made the situation as it is, because the regional and local parties do not have any decision, neither to stop the war nor to continue it, and no agreement has yet been reached on influence and interests, to be followed by preparation for a political solution based on the capitalist principle and its faith through agents.

At the end of the visit, the delegation presented Dr. Al-Turab with the book “Refutation of Western Thought” issued by Hizb ut Tahrir, as well as the book “Funds in the Khilafah State”. The visit was good, as points of view coincided at a good level.

The people of Yemen and all Muslims must realize that their enemy is the Kafir West that stirs up hatred and spreads its poison among the sons of Muslims to divert them from their cause, which is to work for the supremacy of Islam.

Yemen, like other Muslim countries, will not rectify its situation except with what rectified its beginnings. A state for Muslims that implements truth and justice among its citizens, so that it can once again return to be as the best Ummah brought forth for people, and it carries the Deen of its Lord, whom He has approved for the whole world through da’wah and jihad, for there is no place in the world except for the religion of Islam, which is superior and nothing is superior to it.

The Almighty said:

(إِنَّ الدِّينَ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ الْإِسْلَامُ وَمَا اخْتَلَفَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا مِنْ بَعْدِ مَا جَاءَهُمُ الْعِلْمُ بَغْياً بَيْنَهُمْ وَمَنْ يَكْفُرْ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ سَرِيعُ الْحِسَابِ)

“Certainly, Allah’s only Way is Islam.1 Those who were given the Scripture did not dispute ˹among themselves˺ out of mutual envy until knowledge came to them.2 Whoever denies Allah’s signs, then surely Allah is swift in reckoning.” [Aali’Imran 3:19]

And the Almighty said:

(وَأَنْزَلْنَا إِلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ بِالْحَقِّ مُصَدِّقاً لِمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ مِنَ الْكِتَابِ وَمُهَيْمِناً عَلَيْهِ فَاحْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ عَمَّا جَاءَكَ مِنَ الْحَقِّ لِكُلٍّ جَعَلْنَا مِنْكُمْ شِرْعَةً وَمِنْهَاجاً وَلَوْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ لَجَعَلَكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَلَٰكِنْ لِيَبْلُوَكُمْ فِي مَا آتَاكُمْ فَاسْتَبِقُوا الْخَيْرَاتِ إِلَى اللَّهِ مَرْجِعُكُمْ جَمِيعاً فَيُنَبِّئُكُمْ بِمَا كُنْتُمْ فِيهِ تَخْتَلِفُونَ)

“We have revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ this Book with the truth, as a confirmation of previous Scriptures and a supreme authority on them. So, judge between them by what Allah has revealed, and do not follow their desires over the truth that has come to you. To each of you We have ordained a code of law and a way of life. If Allah had willed, He would have made you one community, but His Will is to test you with what He has given ˹each of˺ you. So, compete with one another in doing good. To Allah you will all return, then He will inform you ˹of the truth˺ regarding your differences.” [Al-Ma’idah 5:48].

And as the Messenger of Allah (saw) preached by saying:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“then it will be Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.”

So, happy is he whom Allah has enabled to work for it and strive under its banner to enjoy its justice in this world, and the mercy of Allah Almighty in the Hereafter.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

16th February 2023

(Translated)