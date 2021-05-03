Defiance of the Men of Palestine before the Jewish Entity’s Forces

This week in the Quds of the occupied Palestine, the image went viral depicting strength, admiration and fearlessness, a Palestinian man standing in the midst of a tear gas bomb thrown by the IDF. (April 25, 2021)

Comment:

Men without formal training in military, strategy, theory, nor medals.

All they are armed with is the love and belief that Palestine especially the Quds must be defended from the occupiers and surrender, despite the circumstances as captured in the image above, tear gas won’t keep them silenced and fearful.

And such a stance has forced the IDF to remove the barricades so the worshippers from all over West Bank territories and not only the Quds residents may pray in the Aqsa Compound. Outbreaks of clashes and riot style beat downs of the protesters by the Jewish entity’s soldiers many captured on video yet the men and women refused to relent and accept that this Ramadan they will not be able to worship in the first of the Qiblatain.

A spark of hope and inspiration was lit through social media when young boys and men demonstrated their fierce will to resist the soldiers and their weapons to stand for the captive Aqsa.

What do we say about the commanders, generals, colonels and soldiers whose military training and education range from 4 to 22 years in service to attain prestigious ranks and titles? In comparison to these young boys and men who act on determination and resolve without being fogged by agency or “international protocol”.

I am reminded of an older quote but so accurate and valid today:

“The vague and contradictory stands of Pakistan and Turkey are an absolute proof that Arab security — from Libya to Yemen — is the responsibility of none but Arab countries,” UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash said. (dawn, 2015)

Rulers of neighboring Arab countries remain aloof not even uttering condemnations of this week’s uprisings to resist the blockade of the Aqsa to the worshippers, let alone mobilize their armies to liberate the Blessed Land – Palestine once and for all, purifying the land from the filth of the occupiers. Even further away, Turkey and Pakistan are bound to the artificial nation borders that keep their armies in their comatose state.

What the Murabiteen (stationed people of the Quds) are willing to face and the obstacles they endure to make sure that the Aqsa is not surrendered to the occupiers exemplifies their integrity and superiority versus the abandonment and deafening silence of those who possess the real power and equipment. What good is their training when not used to liberate the captive Aqsa? What good is their sworn oath before the commanders when soldiers remain paralyzed before the Jewish entity’s assault against their Muslim brothers and sisters in Palestine? Yet this will be a witness against them before the Ummah and on the Day of Judgment for their abandonment!

Then the Jewish entity removed the barricades to the Aqsa and instead closed off the Gaza water access to the local fishermen, restricting their already suffocated livelihoods. It insists on flexing its muscles to the Arab world while they look on.

Rather as a sincere reminder to those with rank, authority and might, rise up to your status, make due on your sworn oath,

[وَاعْتَصِمُوا بِحَبْلِ اللَّهِ جَمِيعًا وَلَا تَفَرَّقُوا وَاذْكُرُوا نِعْمَتَ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ كُنتُمْ أَعْدَاءً فَأَلَّفَ بَيْنَ قُلُوبِكُمْ فَأَصْبَحْتُم بِنِعْمَتِهِ إِخْوَانًا]

“Hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. Remember the favor of Allah upon you, when you were enemies and he brought your hearts together and you became brothers by his favor.” [Aali-Imran 3:103].

Take lesson from those who are vulnerable, resisting with the least of themselves yet with the most precious and selfless, their words and exposing their bodies to danger.

Another reminder to those who are capable and top brass, Anas ibn Malik reported: The Messenger of Allah (saw) said: «انْصُرْ أَخَاكَ ظَالِمًا أَوْ مَظْلُومًا»“Support your brother, whether he is an oppressor or is being oppressed.” It was said, “O Messenger of Allah, we help the one being oppressed but how do we help an oppressor?” The Prophet (saw) said: «تَحْجُزُهُ أَوْ تَمْنَعُهُ مِنَ الظُّلْمِ، فَإِنَّ ذَلِكَ نَصْرُهُ»“By restraining him or preventing him from committing injustice, for that is how you support him.” [Sahih Bukhari]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Manal Bader