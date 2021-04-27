Day Dreaming of Democratic System

On Wednesday 17/03/2021, John Magufuli (61) who was the President of the United Republic of Tanzania died from heart complications at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam and Samia Suluhu Hassan (61) who was the Vice President sworn in as new Tanzania’s President on Friday, 19/03/2021.

Comment:

Previous regime enjoyed high glorification and adoration from some to the extent that the late president was branded “hero of Africa”. However, soon after his demise, things revealed and proved opposite cements the fact that democratic system and its adherents are corrupt and liars.

The new Tanzania’s Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report of 2019/2020 which was represented to the President Samia on 28/03/2021 shows that Air Tanzania (ATCL) has caused Tsh 153.542 billion loss for last five years and Tsh 60 billion for the last year 2019/2020 only; Standard Gauge Railway(SGR) has resulted to Tsh 35 billion loss; Tanzania Port Authority has caused Tsh 3.7 billion loss; local government authorities (districts) has resulted to Tsh 18 billion loss.

All these reveal a huge government squandering of billions of shillings through dubious deals and transactions, such as illegal procurements and misappropriation through the country’s treasury that were kept hidden during previous regime. The government that was branded itself as a corruption fighter seemed to go nowhere, similar as before, or even worse.

Also, during previous reign, there were so many arbitrary detentionand abductions of political opponents, journalists, businessmen, ordinary Muslims and Muslim scholars, including abduction of Abdul Nondo 07/03/2018, Steven Ngowo 19/02/2019, Philbert Gwagilo 2015, Ben Saanane 2017, Mdude Nyangali 06/05/2019, Azory Gwanda 21/11/2017, Salma Said 18/03/2016, Mohammed Dewji 11/11/2018, as well as arbitrary detention of many Muslims including three members of Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania on October 2017.

Furthermore, there were reports of many suspicious killings and disappearance that took place, for instance, finding dead bodies along Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam during 2017, and Pwani (Mkuranga, Kibiti, Rufiji), killings as well as disappearances of many people.

All these reveal the evil and corrupt reality of democratic political system whereby people were consumed with lies and false expectations.

The nature of all democratic politicians is to utilize the government to enrich themselves from public funds in the name of serving the people. They neither care being accounted by people nor by Allah, since in reality their secular thought has no concern of the Guidance of Allah.

In Islam, politics is taking care of the people and is a huge trust that a politician has to be monitored by ordinary people, and a strong institution of the Court of Injustice (Mahkamatu Madhalim) above all he/she would be harshly accounted in Hereafter. Thus, in Islam politics is not a beneficiary business but is a burden that needs to be carried out with a fear of Allah (swt). It is natural then under Islamic rule of Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), a messy of graft and corruption would not exist as in the capitalist system today.

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Said Bitomwa

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania