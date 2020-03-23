Coronavirus Outbreak: Another Pandemic Debunking the Ills of Capitalism and its Regimes

As the world continues facing the Coronavirus pandemic, Kenya as any other government is grappling with attempts to contain the outbreak. Seven cases of Coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the country with no deaths so far.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya wishes to highlight the following:

1- The Covid 19 outbreak is receiving an extensive global media attention with the most of the news stories on the pandemic seen to be highly characterized by breeding fear and panic. Even if truly the world faces the Coronavirus crisis, however we should not be amnesic of the nearly nine-year conflict in Syria which is the worst humanitarian crises where nearly 700,000 have been forced to flee their homes. The Syrian regime with the help of US and Russia with their proxies are committing this atrocity which seems no longer any news to the media!

2- As the prevention is better than cure, we sincerely therefore advising the society to take early precautions such as washing hands, avoid visiting the regions where infection cases have been reported. Islam emphasizes the taking up early measures and further constituted a concept of trials of Allah upon His servants i.e. when such pandemic occur should be considered as Allah’s trials and tests which in turn can bring mercy to the righteous and a punishment to whom He (swt) wished… عَنْ عَائِشَةَ رَضِيَ اللهُ عَنْهَا أَنَّهَا «سَأَلَتْ رَسُولَ اللهِ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ عَنِ الطَّاعُونِ، فَأَخْبَرَهَا أَنَّهُ كَانَ عَذَابًا يَبْعَثُهُ اللهُ تَعَالَى عَلَى مَنْ يشَاءُ، فَجَعَلَهُ اللهُ تَعَالَى رَحْمَةً لِلْمُؤْمِنينَ، فَلَيْسَ مِنْ عَبْدٍ يَقَعُ فِي الطَّاعُونِ، فَيَمْكُثُ فِي بَلَدِهِ صَابرًا مُحْتَسِبًا يَعْلَمُ أَنَّهُ لَا يُصِيبُهُ إِلَّا مَا كَتَبَ اللهُ لَهُ إِلَّا كَانَ لَهُ مِثْلُ أَجْرِ الشَّهِيدِ» Narrated by `Aisha: (the wife of the Prophet) that she asked Allah’s Messenger ﷺ about plague, and Allah’s Messenger ﷺ informed her saying, “Plague was a punishment which Allah used to send on whom He wished, but Allah made it a blessing for the believers. None (among the believers) remains patient in a land in which plague has broken out and considers that nothing will befall him except what Allah has ordained for him, but that Allah will grant him a reward similar to that of a martyr.” [Bukhari]

With regards to taking precautions the Prophet ﷺ said: «إِذَا سَمِعْتُمْ بِالطَّاعُونِ بِأَرْضٍ فَلاَ تَدْخُلُوهَا، وَإِذَا وَقَعَ بِأَرْضٍ وَأَنْتُمْ بِهَا فَلاَ تَخْرُجُوا مِنْهَا» “If you hear that there is a plague in a land, do not enter it; and if it (plague) visits a land while you are therein, do not go out of it.”

3- Although it can be arguable that since the virus is newly discovered it will take several months to come up with a medicine. However, it is important to understand the nature of capitalism in disregarding the life of human being thus it is not strange to turning this disaster into a money generating income. The insight of modern pharmaceutical industry has only one incentive; profit i.e. making money from producing and selling vaccines. Medicines for patients with chronic diseases, which are taken every day, would be more profitable than a vaccine which provides a long-lasting impact.

4- The shaking of the economy of many countries as a result of Covid 19 pandemic has shown not only the state of weakness of capitalist regimes rather the fragility of the Capitalist model of economy which itself gives rise to crises. It is indeed like the spider’s den the weakest form of a home! This should open the eyes of the intellectuals so that they work for the real ideological change by uprooting capitalism and replace it with Islam that has strong economic system.

5- The Islamic Ummah, when facing this epidemic, should face it by relying on Allah in line with adopting the means of prevention and cure. Relying in Allah (Tawwakul) is one of the great virtues of Muslims making them to be fearless on none but Allah as they always put their trust in Him- the Ever-living.

6- With advanced modern technology, the Khilafah state (Caliphate) will be able to create an environment where research and development can flourish. Research funding can be allocated into pharmaceutical companies to develop and research vaccines and drugs for treatment. Al-Khilafah will invest in medicine not a favor to its citizens or as profitable return rather as state’s obligation in fulfilling the public needs which include security and health. The Prophet ﷺ said in a hadith narrated by Ubaidullah bin Mihswan Al-Ansaariy: «مَنْ أَصْبَحَ مِنْكُمْ آمِنًا فِي سِرْبِهِ مُعَافًى فِي جَسَدِهِ عِنْدَهُ قُوتُ يَوْمِهِ فَكَأَنَّمَا حِيزَتْ لَهُ الدُّنْيَا» “Whosoever begins the day feeling family security and good health; and possessing the provision for his day is as though he possessed the whole world.” (Tirmidhi)

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Thursday, 24th Rajab 1441 AH

19/03/2020 CE

REF: 1441 / 08 AH