Coronavirus Crisis: Let Capitalism End and the Khilafah Arise

This Ramadan, 1441 Hijri, falls upon the world in an unprecedented situation. An affliction in the form of one of the smallest of the creations of Allah (swt), a virus, has exposed the falsehood of Capitalism and the secular creed upon which it is built, the detachment of religion from life.

Humanity despite its significant advances in science, technology and medicine has been humbled by the smallest of creatures, which testifies the greatness of Allah (swt) and His Dominion over all that He (swt) created from nothing.

Humankind has been thrown in panic, despair and loss, but for those who believe in Allah (swt) and undertake good actions in the affliction, are patient through expectation of His Compensation for any loss and are in the state of supplication for relief from the affliction.

Despite abundant resources, the threat of starvation casts its long dark shadow over much of the earth, as the disease has exposed the obscene concentration of wealth in the super-rich through the implementation of Capitalism. A far cry from the era of ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, where the focus upon distribution of wealth was so great, that there were instances were poor were not to be found.

Despite advances in medicine and brave caregivers, health care systems have been overwhelmed by the disease outbreak. The outbreak has exposed how health care has been crippled and neglected by the relentless capitalist insistence to provide health on a profit basis only, both in the cases of private health care and the private companies that supply state health care. Additionally, under capitalism, state health care is chronically neglected through pressure for austerity and cost-cutting. A far cry from the era of Islam, where it was a duty upon the state to provide free of cost health care, such that the lands of Islam were a destination for medical tourism.

Just like the staff of Moosa (as) exposed the falsehood of the man-made illusion of the Pharoah’s magicians, the Coronavirus disease outbreak has exposed the deviancy of the man-made system of Capitalism and the Pharoahs of today that implement it. Indeed, an unprecedented situation and an unprecedented opportunity for the Islamic Ummah to present its own view of management of human affairs to the World.

This Ramadhan, 1441 Hijri, with all its abundant favours, let the Muslims strive for the restoration of our shield, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. Let the common Muslim raise his voice in demand for the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. Let the Muslim officer of the armed forces grant his Nussrah for the Khilafah, so that the practical work of implementing Islam begins immediately. Let Capitalism end and let the Khilafah arise.

Musab Umair – Pakistan

