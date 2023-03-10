Coordination between the Agents for a War on the Ummah and on its Deen and Uprooting it from its Faith

Interior Minister Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq stressed the need to activate bilateral and multilateral security coordination mechanisms among the Arab security agencies to confront the challenges related to the spread of extremist ideologies and organized crimes in all its forms. This came during the visit of the Minister of Interior to Tunisia at the head of a high-level security delegation to participate in the work of the 40th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, held in the Tunisian capital. (Al-Shorouk Newspaper, Tuesday, 2/28/2023).

The minister identified the challenges that he calls for confronting and that he is mobilizing the efforts of the security services of the Arab rulers to confront, which are the ideas and rulings of Islam, for nothing else threatens their existence, they and their masters in the Kaffir colonial West, because it is a way. The minister is following in the footsteps of his master, Sisi, who promotes himself to the West on every occasion as a spearhead in their war against Islam, and declares the need to confront its ideas and detach them from being a practical political doctrine under the pretext of renewal. The war in its origin is the West’s war against the Ummah so that it continues to submit to it, ensuring the survival of its domination over its resources and its plundering of its wealth and bounties.

This is how the agents look with the eyes of their masters, and they see, in Islam, the danger on them, which make them describe it as extremism and terrorism, declare war on it, and mobilize their forces to confront it and try to demonize it in the eyes of the people, fearing that it will reach power, which will restore the ummah’s authority and sovereignty, so that it will be emancipated from dependence on the West and hold it and its agents accountable for what they have committed against it.

O People of Egypt al-Kinana: These are your rulers; a war against your Aqeedah (doctrine), they do not see danger upon them or upon their existence in anything else, so do not believe them and do not obey them. There is no obedience upon you for those who disobeyed Allah and declared war on His religion and His law and those working to implement it. Rather, your most obligatory duty is to work to resume your Islamic life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood that establishes Allah’s rule among you and applies His Sharia upon you, and saves you from the criminal regime and from the domination of the Kaffir West over your countries and its bounties.

O Sincere Ones in the Kinana Army: Know that your duty now is to protect your Deen and to be its shield that protects it from the strikes of your traitorous rulers, and that you take sides with your Ummah and help it to implement its Deen; by giving the support (nussrah) to Hizb ut Tahrir, to establish the state that protects your Deen and your Ummah and protects you, and uses you in obedience to Allah and in what pleases Him, then you will deserve His pleasure and His paradise that you hope for, and you will remember what we tell you and we delegate our command to Allah, and Allah sees His servants.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَـئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“Those who believed, migrated, and struggled in the cause of Allah, and those who gave ˹them˺ shelter and help, they are the true believers. They will have forgiveness and an honourable provision.” [Al-Anfal 8:74]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

10 Sha’aban 1444 – Thursday, 2nd March 2023

No: 11 / 1444

(Translated)