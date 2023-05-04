Congratulations to the Islamic Ummah on Eid Al-Fitr

We have come to the end of another month of Ramadan, the month of Ramadan whose beginning is mercy, its middle is forgiveness and its end is to be spared from Hellfire. In it also is Lailat ul Qadr (the Night of Decree) which is better than a thousand months. We have spent the month of Ramadan fasting and standing in prayer in belief and in anticipation of the reward. And we sought to make the recitation of the Qur’an, zakat, zakat al-fitr, sadaqa and other good deeds a means of drawing closer to Allah (swt). While our eyes were shedding tears because of the disaster that befell us in Kahramanmaraş and the suffering of the oppressed Muslims in other Islamic countries. Our pains, sorrows and tears became one. However, now we all receive with great joy the Eid that Allah has bestowed upon His faithful servants. On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations to the Muslims in Turkey in particular and the Islamic countries in general on Eid Al-Fitr, and we pray to Allah (swt) to bring goodness to the Islamic Ummah with this Eid. Eid Mubarak.

And we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey, during this month of Ramadan, have carried out activities within the framework of the “Ramadan Time for Advice” campaign in all cities of Turkey. We prepared iftar tables that extended, with Allah’s grace, from Istanbul to Van, where we held hundreds of iftar tables in the eastern part of Turkey, in Van, Siirt, Tatvan, Diyarbakir, Batman, Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Kahramanmaraş, Adana, Mersin, Hatay, Antalya, Konya and Karaman. Kirikkale, Aksaray, Aydın, Izmir, Bursa, Istanbul, Yalova, Kocaeli, Duzce, Sakarya and Ankara. We held meetings with guests at Iftar programs attended by NGO representatives, opinion leaders, scholars, members of the media and academics. Where we exchanged advice according to the words of the Messenger of Allah (saw): «الدِّينُ النَّصِيحَةُ» “Deen is advice.”

We also reminded them about how good advice/sincerity should be towards Allah, His Book and His Messenger, and that we should learn from the great disaster that befell us recently and we should not be a tool for Turkey’s dirty political agendas. We also focused on the fact that the agenda of Muslims should be Islam, that Islam should dominate life, and that our agenda should be to work for the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State, which will rule the world with Islam, Deen of mercy and justice. We talked about the only way out of this situation that Muslims live in is to return to Islam and restore its system of ruling, under the Khilafah Rashidah State on the method of the Prophethood.

O Honourable Muslims: As we did in the month of Ramadan, we also pray to Allah (swt) to ease the suffering of all our brothers in the affected areas and all Muslims in the oppressed areas during the month of Ramadan. And that Eid brings joy and peace to the Islamic Ummah as in the past, and we ask Him (swt), that this be the last Eid that we spend without the Khilafah, and that He grants us the grace to receive the coming Eid under the shade of the Khilafah Rashidah State that the Prophet (saw) gave its glad-tidings to us, Ameen.

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ]

“And that day the believers will rejoice In the victory of Allāh * He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful” [Ar-Rum: 4-5].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

1 Shawwal 1444 – Friday, 21st April 2023

No: 12 / 1444

(Translated)