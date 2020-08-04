Congratulations on the Occasion of the Blessed Eid Al Adha

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilaya of Syria is honoured to extend the warmest congratulations and highest blessings on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha. We ask Allah Azza Wa Jal for its return to us and the Islamic Ummah with the good and blessings, and that the coming Eid returns and the Islamic Ummah is living in the shade of the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood which the Messenger of Allah ﷺ gave its glad-tiding.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Ash-Sham:

After the kaffir West demolished the Khilafah (Caliphate) State by the hand of the criminal Mustafa Kemal in 1924 CE; and divided the Muslim countries into fragmented, meager states, and appointed puppet oppressive rulers over these countries, who follow its commands, hardly an Eid descends on the Islamic Ummah without it being burdened by wounds, and suffering the hardship of living because of the oppression of the rulers and their implementation of the policies of their masters. Until the situation reached the restriction in acts of worship such as Friday prayers, congregation and Hajj, let alone disrupting Allah’s laws, Azza wa Jal, in all aspects of life.

The Ummah can no longer worship its Lord except with the permission of its rulers. The kaffir West continues to conspire against the Islamic Ummah and plot against it to prevent it from getting rid of its grip; and to prevent it from returning to its former glory, in a State that applies Allah’s law (swt) and protects the Muslims. Because it can see the nations’ attack on it; and their attempt to tamper with its worship even after it was ruled with the rules of kufr since the kuffar demolished their state and controlled it, the Ummah should therefore strive to establish the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood; by which is the glory of the world and the success of the Hereafter is established, so that it can return to being the best nation brought to humankind; and carry Islam a message of guidance and mercy to the worlds.

Allah (swt) said: كُنْتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَلَوْ آَمَنَ أَهْلُ الْكِتَابِ لَكَانَ خَيْرًا لَهُمْ مِنْهُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ “You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah. If only the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient” [Al-i-Imran: 110].

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Friday, 10th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

31/07/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 07