Congratulations on Eid ul Fitr for the Year 1441 AH

Hizb ut Tahrir in Russia congratulates the Islamic Ummah on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, we ask Allah (swt) to accept from Muslims their fasting, prayer and all other obedience in this blessed month, and to forgive their sins. The Prophet ﷺ said: «مَنْ صَامَ رَمَضَانَ إِيمَاناً وَاحْتِسَاباً غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا تَقَدَّمَ مِنْ ذَنْبِهِ». “Whoever fasted the month of Ramadan out of sincere Faith (i.e. belief) and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his past sins will be forgiven.” [Narrated by Ahmad]

Ramadan this year came in the atmosphere of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which is still killing people in countries of the world. It affected many Muslims in Russia, but most of the infection was among the people of the North Caucasus. Hospitals were filled, there was a shortage of protective supplies for the medical staff, and a lack of willingness by the government to admit the existence of a calamity, all of which led to a real Covid-19 pandemic in Dagestan.

Ramadan came without permission from the whole world, Muslims themselves rushed to close their mosques for the congregational prayers, until some advocates of Islam tried to persuade people of the necessity to not fast in this month, in order for the body to better resist the virus!

Likewise, Muslims continue to suffer from the evils of the disbelievers (kuffar) in Ash-Sham and all over the world. But we see behind these black clouds what makes us rejoice, which is that regardless of all the difficulties facing Muslims, they are still protective of everything related to the Deen. The Muslims are one Ummah; they fast and pray the night prayer in Ramadan nights They pray, and they strive so that Allah (swt) forgive their sins and is pleased with them.

We also see how life turns around quickly, like what happened with the Pharaonic governments, where it was troubled by a tiny virus that is not seen with the naked eye of Allah’s creation, and Capitalism was exposed, and some called for the need to pray to Allah and asked their citizens to start prayers in order to lift the epidemic.

Thus, Allah (swt) again shows people their weakness and strength. We believe that Allah (swt) will repeat this again, when He gives victory to the Islamic Ummah in establishing the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, so that Muslims can have a shield that they fight behind again. It will be another reason for the turmoil of the Pharaonic governments, and the issue of Khilafah will be discussed in every home as the epidemic is now discussed with the difference that people will see the change for the better.

We ask Allah to forgive our sins in Ramadan and to ease and aid the Islamic Ummah’s path to restore the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. We ask Allah (swt) to double the reward of workers on this path, and that humankind can soon see the true care for the people from the rulers of the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate). Allah (swt) says: كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ “You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah” [Al-i-Imran: 110]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Russia

Saturday, 01st Shawwal 1441 AH

23/05/2020 CE

REF: 1441 / 02