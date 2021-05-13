Congratulations from the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir the Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah to Visitors of his Websites on the Ocassion of the Blessed Eid ul Fitr for the Year 1442 AH – 2021 CE

Praise be to Allah and prayers and peace be on the Messenger of Allah (saw) and upon his family and companions and those who follow him:

To the Islamic Ummah the best Ummah brought to humankind:

[كُنْتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ]

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin the good and forbid the evil and believe in Allah“ [Aal-i-Imran: 110].

To the pure and righteous Dawah Carriers, and we do not commend anyone to Allah

To the honourable visitors of the sites,

I extend my congratulations to you on Eid ul-Fitr, and I ask Allah (swt) to accept from you the fasting and qiyam and all the good deeds, and to save us from Hellfire in this blessed month. At-Tirmithi extracted in his Sunnan from Abu Huraira regarding the nights of Ramadan, he said: the Prophet (saw) said:

«وَلِلَّهِ عُتَقَاءُ مِنْ النَّارِ وَذَلكَ كُلُّ لَيْلَةٍ»

“For there are those whom Allah frees from the Fire.’ And that is every night.” [Extracted by Al-Hakim in his Mustadrak].

I also ask Allah (swt) to make this Eid a prelude to khair and barakah (goodness and blessing) upon the Muslims after this oppressive rule that we are living under for the past 100 years, so that next Eid arrives and we are under the Raya (banner) of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate), the Raya of La Ilaha Ila Allah Muhammad Rasool Allah. And that is no great matter for Allah.

Ahmad extracted in his Musnad on the authority of Hudhayfa Ib Al-Yaman, the Prophet (saw) said:

«…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» ثُمَّ سَكَتَ

“Then there will be an oppressive rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be a Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.” Then he (saw) fell silent”. This is also extracted by Al-Tayalsi in his Musnad.

In conclusion, I extend my regards and duaa for you with the good, and may Allah accept your worships.

Wassalmu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh

On the day of Eid ul-Fitr,

Your Brother

Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah

1st Shawwal 1442 AH – 13/5/2021 CE

(Translated)