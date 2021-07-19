Congratulations from Hizb ut Tahrir on the Blessed Eid Al-Adha Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar La Ilaha Ila Allah Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar Wa Lilahi Alhamd

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, and praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, Who brings good tidings of victory and empowerment, and Who warns with the Noble Verses. Prayers and peace are upon he who have bestowed us a law by which hearts are lightened, minds are enlightened, and situations are reconciled, and established for us a Khilafah (Caliphate) in which the lands expanded, life prospered, and races were united as brothers… Our Master, Master of Creation Muhammad and upon his family and companions.

The joy of those shaking hands after the Eid prayer, the joy of children in Muslim homes, the joy of the obedient of worshipers and their fruits of the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, the offering of sacrifices to Al-Aziz Al-Jabbar, and the happiness of completing the rituals for those who were able to reach the path of the Sacred House.

Welcome to the blessed Eid Al-Adha… Welcome to the joys that brings tranquility to the hearts… Welcome to the tidings of the near relief…

On this blessed occasion, I am pleased to extend special congratulations from the members of Hizb ut Tahrir, to the best Ummah that was brought out to people, the Ummah of there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, asking Allah to make the joy of this Eid herald of a near relief and clear victory.

I also extend special congratulations on my behalf and on behalf of the head of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir and all its workers, to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar, Ata bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, asking Allah to guide him in leading the call and requesting the Nusra (military support) for the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

O Muslims:

Allah has singled out people within nations who are able to perceive their reality, in touch with their sentiments, and express their condition. When those whom Allah has endowed with these abilities lead the way in addressing and advising their people, they capture people’s hearts and minds, and they become the ones who shape public opinion for their people. On this Eid, we will address them exclusively, to remind them of the importance of their role, and for the Ummah to know its right towards them.

To all Public Opinion Shapers in the Islamic Ummah:

You possess platforms, websites, pens, pages, channels, newspapers, programs and media platforms, both Dawah and non-Dawah platforms, and all forms of media content makers, those of you who are cultured in matters of Islam, and those of you who are cultured on matters of life and people’s affairs and who undertake serious living matters and even entertainment: We address you all on this Eid in your capacity as those who have accepted responsibility for advising, giving opinion and guiding sentiments amongst the peoples of the Islamic Ummah. The Prophet (saw) said:

«أَيُّمَا دَاعٍ دَعَا إِلَى شَيْءٍ كَانَ مَوْقُوفاً مَعَهُ إِلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَةِ، لَا يُغَادِرُهُ وَلَا يُفَارِقُهُ، وَإِنْ دَعَا رَجُلٌ رَجُلًا. ثُمَّ قَرَأَ:

[وَقِفُوهُمْ إِنَّهُمْ مَسْئُولُونَ]»

“Whenever someone calls for something, it will be with him until the Day of Resurrection, neither leaving him nor separating from him, even if a man calls another man, then he recited: “And stop them; indeed, they are to be questioned.” [As-Saffat: 24].

We are assured of three facts that the public awareness and public opinion of the people of the Islamic Ummah have reached:

The first fact: it is that the Ummah has firmly realized that Islam is the method that Allah (swt) accepts for human life.

The second fact: it is that the Ummah, after a century of detrimental struggle, has become firmly aware that its glory and prosperity is inevitably linked to the existence of the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate).

The third fact: it is that the Islamic Ummah yearns for the return of the rightly-guided rule of Islam as it was in the time of the honourable Companions. Rather, it is ready to struggle and offer its souls and the souls of its children for this matter if it realizes and is certain about the way to achieve that.

We are assured of these three facts about the current public opinion of the Islamic Ummah, but these facts are not enough to control the Ummah’s progress on the path of salvation. Rather, it needs someone to help it know the details of the Islamic ideology when it faces conspiracies and challenges. Here comes the role of public opinion shapers from among the sons of the Islamic Ummah. To provide the Ummah with the details of the Islamic idea. Here we must cite examples that show the importance and seriousness of this responsibility.

An example of this is when the opinion maker – who loves and desires the unity of the Islamic Ummah – overlooks when patriotism is presented as a political idea in the material he presents to his audience, or that he supports the obligation to respect the sovereignty of nations in Muslim countries, such as the laws of granting and denying citizenship and travel visas, to Muslims from other countries and he forgets that the idea of nationalism and the resulting laws of national sovereignty are nothing but dangerous political ideas, their purpose is to strike the idea of ​​the unity of the Islamic Ummah. Rather, he should have mentioned the prohibition of patriotism and warned his public of its danger. Rather, he should not have been slack to educate himself with the necessary depth in order to present to his public an understanding of human loyalty to the people of his country and their interests according to the method of Islamic Shariah and not the method of the United Nations’ Charter.

Another example of such negligence is when one of the cities of Muslim countries falls under a military attack, the media content makers, with their sincerity, attack the aggressor and show solidarity with the one under attack, but instead of directing the Ummah to the response of repelling the attack of the kaffir by moving the Muslims armies, instead of this correction, they occupy public opinion in the Islamic Ummah with campaigns that embarrass the public opinion in the West, then they call upon the countries of the world, especially the kuffar and colonialist countries of the West, to intervene to stop the war! While it was their duty to mobilize the public opinion in the Ummah to realize that the defense of Muslim cities is to be done by Muslim armies stationed in their barracks.

O Public Opinion Makers in the Islamic Ummah:

We in Hizb ut Tahrir remind you of the responsibility you have towards the Islamic Ummah by helping it by giving it pure Islamic thought. Hizb ut Tahrir puts in your hands political intellectual material, deduced by the method of strength of evidence from the sources of Islamic legislation. In it, it presents the Shariah opinions towards intellectual and political challenges and presents the Shariah solutions to the contemporary issues facing the Ummah. So be careful, O owners of platforms and makers of public opinion, be careful that you supply the Ummah with political experiences that souls desire, leading you astray and you deceive the people with you. Allah Almighty says:

[لِيَحْمِلُوا أَوْزَارَهُمْ كَامِلَةً يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ ۙ وَمِنْ أَوْزَارِ الَّذِينَ يُضِلُّونَهُم بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍ ۗ أَلَا سَاءَ مَا يَزِرُونَ]



“That they may bear their own burdens in full on the Day of Resurrection and some of the burdens of those whom they misguide without knowledge. Unquestionably, evil is that which they bear” [An-Nahl: 25].

Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar La Ilaha Ila Allah… Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar Wa Lilahi Alhamd

Eid Mubarak, Wassalam Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

10 Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 – Tuesday, 20th July 2021

AH / 045 1442

(Translated)