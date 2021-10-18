Condolences: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey Mourns One of its Sincere and Earnest Shabab Rashid Kezelkaya

Rashid Kezelkaya spent his life working devotedly and sincerely in the da’wa for the re-arbitration of Islam on the earth again. While he was suffering from chronic diseases, he also contracted the Coronavirus, and he surrendered his soul to the Rahman today at 5 am in the hospital where he was being treated.

(إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وإِنَّآ إِلَيْهِ راجِعُون)

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return” [Al-Baqara: 155].

Rashid Kezelkaya, 50 years old, came in contact with Hizb ut Tahrir in the year 1997. He was imprisoned in 2003 for carrying the Da’wah, whereupon he spent his life calling for the resumption of Islamic life and the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood.

As Allah Almighty witnessed this, we are also witnesses. We ask our Lord, Glory be to Him, to have mercy on our dear brother, and to inspire his family patience and solace, and we express our condolences to his relatives, loved ones and his brothers in Da’wah.

(مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً)

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

21 Safar 1443 – Tuesday, 28th September 2021

No: 02 / 1443

(Translated)