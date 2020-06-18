Condolences for the Passing of the Mujahid Pilot & “The Bearer of Two Honors” Saiful Azam

On Sunday, 14/06/2020, the heroic fighter and the bearer of the two honors, Saiful Azam, passed away in Dhaka, Bangladesh. May Allah have mercy on him, and unite him with his brothers who preceded him in fighting for Allah’s sake, such as Khalid Bin al-Waleed, Salahuddin al-Ayoubi, Muhammad Bin al-Qasim, and all the Muslim fighters who were truthful with their weapons to Allah (swt) in their pledged to Him (swt). Saiful, may Allah grant him forgiveness, had gained the two great honors; fighting the Jewish entity and fighting the Hindus. Saiful Azam was a knight of the knights who fought the Hindu state in 1965, he did it marvelously. It severely damaged the Indian forces on 12 offensive missions.

Azam also shot down an Indian Air Force plane and received a military honor medal for it. In 1967, Azam fought the Jewish entity alongside his brothers who had fought the Jewish entity, and he was known as the only pilot who fought the Jewish entity in three Air Forces; Jordan, Iraq and Pakistan. He held the record for downing aircrafts belonging to the Jewish entity, more than any other Mujahid, may Allah have mercy on him and may Allah reward him abundantly on behalf of the Islamic Ummah.

On this occasion, we would like to remind you, the great peers of Saiful in the Jordanian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani army that Palestine, which he fought for its liberation, is still under the spiteful occupation, and is still waiting for you to liberate it. And we remind you that the first of the two Qiblas and the third Haram, Al-Aqsa Mosque, is still desecrated by the Jewish entity and the herds of settlers, morning, evening, and at all times. They even conspire to destroy it and build the alleged temple of the Jewish entity in its place. And we remind you that the Hindu state, the sister of the Jewish entity, is still occupying Kashmir and is oppressing Muslims in India, and in the borders between Bangladesh and India and along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan. Therefore, for all of this and out of loyalty to your companion in jihad, Saiful, you must revive his gratifying biography in fighting the enemies of Allah (swt), the Jewish entity and Hindus, and those who follow them, in order to liberate the blessed land Palestine, and the pure land of Kashmir.

O Sincere Officers in the Army of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Jordan! We know that you are motivated to fight the Jewish entity, the Hindu state and all the enemies of Islam and Muslims. And we know that what prevents you from fighting for the sake of Allah (swt) is the secular puppet regimes controlling the affairs of Muslims in our country. So we invite you to overthrow these regimes and support your Deen and the issues of your Ummah, by giving your support (Nusra) to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood; where the rightly guided caliph will lead you in the battlefields of jihad to liberate the occupied Muslim countries and open the rest of the world, to be rule with what Allah (swt) has revealed. Then, Allah’s verse will apply to you:

مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Tuesday, 25th Shawwal 1441 AH

16/06/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 AH / 026