Condemning Ahmed’s Custodial Death but at the Same Time Collaborating with Tyrant Hasina is a Glaring Example of Western Hypocrisy

Ambassadors and high commissioners of 13 countries belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have expressed grave concern over the death of detained writer Mushtaq Ahmed. “The undersigned Heads of Mission in Dhaka express our grave concern about the death in custody of Mr Mushtaq Ahmed on February 25, 2021,” said a joint statement issued by 13 envoys on Friday night. “Mr Ahmed had been held in pre-trial detention since May 5, 2020 under the provisions of the Digital Security Act (DSA). We understand that he had been denied bail on several occasions and that concerns had been raised about his treatment while he was imprisoned,” it said. (Source: Dhaka Tribune, 26 February 2021).

Comment:

When Western countries come forward condemning an incident of human rights violation, we should not be fool believing that they really care for our well-being. In fact, the hypocrite West have no regard for their so-called democratic values for the Muslim world; all these discourses are to deceive the Muslims and to further their heinous geo-political agenda. Otherwise, they would not continuously support and patronise a tyrant like Hasina who has been oppressing her own people for more than a decade. Bangladesh’s regime is known for extra-judicial killing, forced-disappearance, silencing political views for long, yet still the colonialist USA wish to deepen cooperation and desire for closer collaboration with this oppressive regime just to materialise their regional political objectives (“US, Bangladesh to collaborate to address challenges in South Asia” The Week). A similar reaction is seen for another tyrant Muhammad bin Salman for the Khashoggi murder case – USA recently exposed bin Salman’s involvement to condemn the killing, but refused to weaken the tie with Saudi Arabia in case its geopolitical interest gets hampered.

This so-called democratic façade of condemnation is in fact a Western art of deception to protect their obedient puppet regimes from the anger of the people. False hope is created amongst people so that they expect Western intervention in protecting people’s freedom of speech. We must not be deceived by the hypocrite West whose action does not equate to its voice. For a real change and truly liberating mankind from tyranny, we must reject the illusion of democracy and work to re-establish for the Khilafah (Caliphate) which will implement the divine Sharia and ensure justice.

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Muhammad Kamal

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh