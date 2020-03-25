Concluding the Campaign Marking the 99th Remembrance of the Fall of the Khilafah

With the aid of Allah Almighty, today we conclude the global media campaign launched by the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, on the occasion of the ninety-ninth anniversary of the abolition of the Khilafah. This campaign was carried out in cooperation with the members of the Hizb and supporters of the call for establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) by the method of the Prophethood around the world.

Once the campaign was announced, a series of media events and activities, carried out by the Hizb began in numerous countries around the world, which took various forms from conferences, mass pickets, video messages, seminars and lectures, talks in mosques, live interviews, articles and statements, and a number of media outlets covered these events.

The talks and pickets came to reflect the greatness of this memory and the impact it has had on the hearts of Muslims, and how the Ummah today needs someone to gather its diaspora and division and deter the gathering of its enemies against it. And that the Islamic Ummah was orphaned after losing its system of governance, which protected its ideology that was put into practice through the state established by the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. That state was the only expression of the power of Muslims, because by which the legal punishments (Hudood) were applied, by which armies were prepared to spread the Dawah, and by which was the glory of Islam and Muslims, and by which Muslims were able to defeat the two greatest empires known to mankind.

This campaign was culminated with a speech of great significance by the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir in which he addressed the Islamic Ummah, recalling that the restoration of the Khilafah (Caliphate) is the vital issue for the Islamic Ummah, and indicating the legitimate evidence for this great obligation and its importance for the destiny of the Islamic Ummah.

The calls and appeals that came in the talks, conferences, leaflets, and pickets were, in their entirety, a direct call to the Islamic Ummah and its armies to return to that glory and dignity that was in the time of the Khilafah State and the rule of the True Shariah, and that Hizb ut Tahrir has shown the way to return to this great merit and is still working with the Ummah to rid it of subjection to the man-made Kufr systems imposed by the colonial Kaffir West.

Likewise, we in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir send a sincere appeal to every Muslim who is protective of Islam working in the media to participate in spreading this effort that has been exerted to please Allah Almighty, and in turn contribute to the call for the return of the glory of Muslims, the call to restore the Khilafah Rashidah by the method of the Prophethood.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut T ahrir

Wednesday, 30th Rajab 1441 AH

25/03/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 AH / 016