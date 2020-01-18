Completion of “Conquest of Constantinople” campaign

Hizb ut Tahrir Tanzania has completed campaign of Conquest of Constantinople which was launched in beginning of the month by the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir as widespread global campaign marking the occasion of the Hijri Anniversary of the Conquest of Constantinople (city of Heraclius) which was besieged from the 26th of Rabii’ al-Awwal until the 20th Jumada al-Awwal 857 AH corresponding to 5 April until 29 May 1453 CE.

This campaign which was conducted under the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, (may Allah protect him) with the slogan “Glad Tiding was Achieved… to be Followed by Glad Tidings!” mainly concentrates in explaining the followings:

1- The Conquest shows the greatness of Islam and Muslims when Islam is applied in practice, Kufr will be non-existent.

2- Reassure the Muslim Ummah on the fulfillment of the three other glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, as the first one has been achieved, which was conquering Rome, and the other two: the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, and fighting the Jewish entity and powerfully defeating them.

3- Remind Muslims of the obligation of working to reestablish Khilafah Rashidah, while taking into account that the Kaffir West, together with the traitors were able to destroy the Khilafah (Caliphate) on 1342 AH – 1924 CE and still exert huge effort to prevent the return of the Khilafah utilizing various means and styles.

The campaign took place in various places in Tanzania such as cities of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Zanzibar, Mtwara (Southern region), Tanga (Northeastern Region) etc. utilizing various means and styles such as distribution of the Ameer’s speech to public: mosque’s special public talks, outside mosque public talks, bayans, Friday khutbas, video clips, social medias as well as some Hizb members voiced campaign’s contents via TV stations and radio, such as Island Tv and Chuchu fm. (Zanzibar).

While we extend humble thanks for all who participated or contributed in one way or other in this successful campaign, we pray to Allah (swt) for His noble tawfiq (success) and great rewards.

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Thursday, 21st Jumada I 1441 AH

16/01/2020 CE

REF: 1441 / 01