Cohen Exposes the Treachery of the Sudanese Rulers and their Rush towards Normalization with the Jewish entity!

Just one day after the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry spoke (currently dismissed) Haydar Badawi Sadiq, about the normalization of the relations with the Jewish entity, the Jewish media reported that the Minister of Intelligence of the Jewish entity, Eli Cohen said: “Contrary to the statements of the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, there are contacts with Sudan, and an agreement with it is part of the working agenda.”

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan confirm the following facts:

First: It is clear from the statement of the Minister of the Intelligence in the Jewish entity that there are talks under the table between the leaderships of the Government of Sudan and the Jewish entity, which he did not disclose. As it was taking place with the UAE before the announcement of the normalization, the first of which was the ill-fated meeting in Uganda between the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Prime Minister of the Jewish entity; Netanyahu in February.

Second: The designated foreign minister, Omar Qamar al-Din, did not deny what the official spokesperson (currently dismissed) said on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about communications to normalize relations with the Jewish entity; Because as the Minister said, although the matter was not discussed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that does not mean that there are no contacts between the two sides or that they have not taken place in a venue other than the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Third: The declaration to dismiss the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Haidar Badawi, was a matter of throwing ashes in the eyes (misleading disguise), as the man is still an ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was only transferred from the media to become the head of the planning department in the ministry, and the man announced that himself through the media, and we have not heard from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denying this promotion! This means that the matter is agreed upon, and is not merely an individual work by Haidar Badawi.

The normalization with the Jewish entity: The usurper of the land of Israa and Mi’raj, and the profane of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque and its blessed surroundings, is a betrayal of Allah (swt), His Messenger ﷺ and the believers. If you, the rulers of shame in Sudan and other countries of Islam, are incapable of purifying the Holy Land, then there are people of strength and protection who are true men. They will turn the table upon you one day in response to the command of Allah the Almighty who says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ “O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [8:24] Men like Salahuddin will emerge from them; who liberated Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine from the hands of the Crusaders, and before that they will give the support to Hizb ut Tahrir; to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, which unites the Muslim lands and their armies under one banner; It is the banner of Okab (the banner of the Messenger of Allah), and the flags of Sykes-Picot will be torn apart, and the remnant of the unbelievers will be cut off, and then: وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنْقَلَبٍ يَنْقَلِبُونَ “those who have wronged are going to know to what return they will be returned” [26: 227].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Thursday, 01st Muharram 1441 AH

20/08/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 01