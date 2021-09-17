COAS, CIA Chief Discusses the Regional Security, Situation in Afghanistan

“Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the military’s media affairs wing”. (Dawn Newspaper)

Comment:

We have all seen the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government – the latest of the US colonial regime in Afghanistan. Fall of Kabul is a disaster for the United States and its allies for many reasons. The US is still the most powerful country in the world, but last week showed that alongside its fractured political system, it has a damaged foreign policy and is no great hope for mankind.

The events in Afghanistan confirmed the utter failure of their mission in Afghanistan. Despite what President Biden said, nation building was absolutely part of the aims of the US under the neoconservative Bush administration and their allies in Britain and elsewhere. Their thinking was that they would bomb, invade and occupy the Muslim world and that populations would love the enforcement of the secular democratic model but that wasn’t the case. US has advertised yet again that if you are one of its proxy regimes, it will not have your back when push-comes-to-shove. They will leave you in the lurch when the time suits them. This should be an eye opener for Bajwa-Imran regime despite your all out efforts to save your master be aware they will ditch you like a tissue paper once you make it for US.

Occupation isn’t the only tool used by colonialist states to leverage influence in the world. This point is best illustrated by when the British and French withdrew from their occupation in their former colonies. They left behind a political class that they influenced, and used a variety of economic tools to influence and control those countries. The US will not have withdrawn from occupation without presuming it has other means of control. Famous CUP of Tea is a prime example of US means of control and through such controls US influence the ruling structure.

The Islamic ideal is not just another nation state confined by artificial borders, which has some Islamic rules, or is subject to some controls by foreign powers – it is Khilafah on the method of Prophethood, where Islam is implemented comprehensively not partially, and there is a vision to unify Muslims across these artificial borders.

Mohammad Adil