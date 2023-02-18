CMO: Concluding Conference for the Campaign for the 102nd Anniversary of the Destruction of the Khilafah 1444 AH – 2023 CE

In the month of Rajab Muharram of this year 1444 AH / 2023 CE and on the occasion of the tragic anniversary of the criminals’ destruction of the Islamic State on 28th Rajab 1342 Hijri corresponding to 3rd March 1924 CE that our Master Muhammad (saw) established and the abolition of the Islamic ruling system (the Khilafah) that illuminated the corners of the world for over 13 centuries, under the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir covered the events organized by the party in the areas in which it operates, and launched an online campaign entitled:

How the Khilafah is Established

And as a culmination of this campaign by the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, will hold, with the Almighty’s permission, a special concluding conference in which a select group of intellectuals and da’wah carriers will discuss the prominent topics that explain the Shari’ method for re-establishing Islamic countries, a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

Saturday, Rajab 27 Muharram 1444 AH corresponding to 18 February 2023 CE

– Live Stream of the Concluding Conference Events –

The Concluding Conference will be held on Saturday, 27 Rajab 1444 AH – 18 February 2023 CE, at 8 pm Madinah time / 7 pm Jerusalem time (Al-Quds Al-Sharif).

The Speech of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah

Sunday, 28 Rajab 1444 AH – 19 February 2023 CE

Conference Itenary:

