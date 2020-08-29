City of Lights Turning into City of Ruins

KARACHI: At least seven people were killed, four of them drowned, in rain-related incidents across the metropolis as the fifth spell of the current monsoon season lashed Karachi on Friday. (Dawn)

Karachi is one of the important cities of the world in terms of population, economic potential and geo-strategic location. It has been referred to as the “jewel in the crown”, “Glory of the East”, “City of Lights”, “Liverpool of India and Pakistan” and the “Bride of the Cities”. Karachi became the first capital of the newly founded Pakistan from independence till 1959. It’s not only the largest city of Pakistan but is its largest port and industrial hub. With a population of more than 20 million and crumbling institutions, Karachi is turning into a garbage dump. Monsoon rains every year expose the poor management of the city. Rainwater mixed with sewage on broken roads is one issue. Absence of electricity means the water supply breaks down, but is partly a blessing in this weather as rain also costs some lives through electrocution. All three major stakeholders of Karachi, the Sindh government led by the PPP, the city government controlled by the Mayor belonging to the MQM, and the PTI which won the majority of national and provincial assembly seats from Karachi, have failed to address these issues. Karachi despite being the lifeline of the country faces water crisis, land mafia and a worsening law and order situation.

The people of Karachi have been braving all kinds of troubles thrown in their faces, be it the brutalities of the MQM, the manipulation of the PPP or neglect of PTI and PMLN. This city of strong and wonderful people certainly deserves better. The federal government puts all the blame on the provincial government, while the provincial government complains about being deprived of all the rights by the federal government. At loss are only the people of Karachi, nothing affects the privileges and perks of the concerned officials who shed crocodile tears for the rights of Karachites. The people of Karachi should not underestimate their own abilities and the treasures that the city holds. They are the brave sons of the soldiers of Mohammad Bin Qasim and they must follow the cause and reestablish the rule of Islam in the city. All the miseries of this wonderful city will be gone once it comes under the shade of Khilafah. Khilafah will not only use the resources to the best of the city’s abilities but also will make sure that the citizens get their rights to the best of possibilities. This beautiful city is a hub of different ethnicities which currently is used against its people. Once it is ruled by Islam this will become their strength as Islam believes in equality of races. The precious lives of the people of Karachi will no longer be a target of ethnic fights, electrocutions and flood drowning.

Under the shade of Khilafah there will be no excuse or blame game between the levels of Government. The appointed authority will be responsible and answerable. Khilafah (Caliphate) will not only protect the Muslims of Karachi but will give relief to the Muslims of the world and the non-Muslims living under its shade. It will appoint the leaders who will serve the people according to Islamic law and they will be accountable for their actions.

Abdullah ibn Umar (ra) narrated that he saw the Messenger of Allah ﷺ making tawaf of the Ka’bah and saying, «ما أطيبك وأطيب ريحك ما أعظمك وأعظم حرمتك والذي نفس محمد بيده لحرمة المؤمن أعظم عند الله حرمة منك ماله ودمه وأن نظن به إلا خيرا» “How delightful you are, and how great is your scent! How magnificent you are, and how great is your sanctity! But by the one in whose hand is the soul of Muhammad, the sanctity of a believer, his wealth and his blood, is greater in the sight of Allah than your sanctity, and we do not think of him except good.” (Ibn Majah)

Ikhlaq Jehan