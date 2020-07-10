China Sterilizes Uyghur Women in Occupied East Turkestan

State documents of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomy witness that the Chinese authorities intend to sterilize thousands of Uyghur women. Such a form of genocide by China is described by the American magazine Foreign Policy. In the artice there are cited parts from the budget for family planning in 2019 in the Xinjian city of Khotan and the neighboring county of Guma – both localities are mainly populated by Uyghurs. According to this data that journalists extracted from the document, the state allocated money for the sterilization of 14.8 thousand women in the city and a little over 8 thousand in the province, as well as the installation of 5.9 thousand contraceptive uterine spirals.

It is reported also that the number of sterilizations provided for one year is greater in terms of per capita than the last 20 years in total. FP notes that this policy applies specifically to regions where Uyghurs predominate. 80 percent of all spirals that were installed in China in 2018 – in Xinjiang, despite the fact that the region’s population is only 1.8 percent of the total population of China. “We urge the Chinese Communist Party to immediately end this terrible practice and appeal to all countries to join the United States to stop these inhumane abuses,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about this.

Comment:

Recall that earlier on June 17th, Trump signed a law on sanctions against China due to violations of the rights of Uyghurs. United States restrictive measures may include those individuals and organizations that are involved in the persecution of Uyghurs. Responsible for harassment could face a freeze in assets or restrictions on entry into the United States. Before in 2019 Washington imposed sanctions against 28 organizations from China, which it considered involved in human rights violations and the detention of Uyghurs. That time there were restrictions on export and re-export, as well as a refusal to license supplies.

In addition, on July 1st, the US Customs and Border Control Service detained a shipment of 13 tons of wigs and other human hair products. It is noted that the products were manufactured using forced labor in Xinjiang. Axios described the incident linking to their sources in the US authorities. According to this information, the cost of cargo is estimated at about 800 thousand dollars. Earlier, the Customs and Border Control Service ordered US ports to detain everything that is supplied to the United States by Meixin Hair Product.

Also recently The New York Times reported that a group of Uyghur expats wanted the International Criminal Court (ICC) start the investigation against the Chinese leadership as part of allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Thus, there is a dense sequence of actions by the United States, exerting pressure on China over its crimes against Uyghurs. Some Muslims, including the Uyghurs themselves, greatly value the actions and statements of the United States, perceiving them as a helping hand from a just state.

However, analysts note that the US uses the persecution of the Uyghurs as just one of the trump cards in the trade war against China, and therefore all US actions in this direction are caused only by situational benefit, and not by sincere compassion for oppressed Muslims. This opinion is confirmed by the shocking revelations that John Bolton, the ex-adviser to Donald Trump, recently published in his book, The Room Where It Happened, the US television channel CNN reported.

Bolton describes the case at a dinner during the G-20 meeting in Osaka in June 2019, when participated with only country leaders and translators. Then, as the ex-adviser writes, Trump encouraged Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to build such concentration camps after he explained to Trump why he was building concentration camps in Xinjiang. Trump told him that Xi should continue, because this is absolutely correct. According to Bolton, an employee of the National Security Council for Asia, Matthew Pottinger, told him that Trump said something similar during his trip to China in November 2017. Bolton also noted that Trump refused to respond to such steps of China with sanctions, citing the fact that “trade negotiations” continue between the countries.

Muhammad Mansour