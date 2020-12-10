China is Killing Uighurs Merely because they Believe in One God and Wish to Practice their Way of Life

Uighurs are forced to eat pork as China expands Xinjiang pig farms. (aljazeera.com)

China under the CPC has destroyed its civilisation. It has no sense of justice, right or wrong. Indeed it doesn’t care. It has cloaked itself with all the vile, loathsome self-serving hypocritical righteous indignation. It has traded dignity and honour in pursuit of wealth and power. Ironically, it has deluded itself into thinking, being a thief and a thug nation, imbues it with dignity and honour.

Apart from a few theatrical fits and starts, the usually judgmental West has remained ineffectual. Indeed, China is merely following the proud tradition of 16th century Spain and its inquisition and massacre of Muslims and Jews. It didn’t stop there; there are many massacres against Muslims, like Russia’s massacre of Muslims in Chechnya, Serbia’s genocide of Muslims in Bosnia, America’s in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Jewish entity’s in Palestine, India across India and Kashmir and the list continues. Even our illegitimate rulers are working hard, torturing and killing their own people.

In the enlightened 21st century, it’s (still) ’ok’ to slaughter Muslims – and China is making hay while the ‘sun shines’.

Despite the sheer hatred, cruelty and inhumanity visited upon them, Muslims everywhere on earth stand by Islam. In contrast, Chinese who escape from China flee far from socialism and eagerly embrace every ‘decadence’ of capitalism.

Falsehood can only live through fear and actual terrorism. No nation believes in socialism not even ‘Chinese socialism’. If it held any truth, or attraction to the mind or concordance with the nature of a human being, there would be no need to wipe out the Muslims from the lands the Chinese stole in Uighurstan. The CPC lost the ideological war with Islam from the very start.

Chinese socialism, like Western Liberal capitalism, are fraud ‘ideologies’ inhuman, cruel and lost without morals – not fit for human use.

There is only one true ideology that can rescue all of mankind and establish justice upon this earth. Allah (swt) sent Muhammad ﷺ to save us from this darkness, oppression and pain of falsehood, kufur and taghut. The Believers have the ability to change this by rising and answering the call of Allah’s Messenger ﷺ and move as he ﷺ taught us to re-establish the true Khilafah, guided and built upon the way of Prophethood.

وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do righteous deeds that He will surely bestow power on them in the land even as He bestowed power on those that preceded them, and that He will firmly establish their religion which He has been pleased to choose for them, and He will replace with security the state of fear that they are in. Let them serve Me and associate none with Me in My Divinity.3 Whoso thereafter engages in unbelief,4 such indeed are the ungodly.” [An-Nur:55]

Muhammad Hamzah