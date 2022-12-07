China Forcing Uyghur Muslim Women into Marriage with Kuffar to Erase Islam from East Turkestan

On the 16th of November 2022, the Telegraph reported on the forced marriage circumstances that is being endured by the Muslim women in East Turkestan. The article is entitled “Chinese being ‘paid to marry Muslims in plan to wipe out Uyghurs”. A human rights group has found that Xinjiang officials are bribing and threatening Uyghur women into forced marriages. The Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), a Washington-based nonprofit organization has documented the blackmail and bribery of female Uyghurs into mixed marriage contracts with native non-Muslim Han men. The report is evidenced from official policy documents, social media posts and interviews with Uyghurs abroad. Journalist Samina Mistream quotes the following in her report: “Xinjiang officials have been offering cash rewards as well as housing and education subsidies, jobs and medical cover to Uyghur women willing to marry Han men – as well as reportedly threatening the women that they or their family could end up in internment camps if they refuse. In one instance, officials from Kalasa village in Aksu Prefecture offered 40,000 yuan (£4,750) to two mixed Uyghur-Han couples as part of the village’s “National Unity, One Family” campaign”. There was also documentation regarding annual “ethnic intermarriage awards” in the city of Kashgar which was funded with 20,000 yuan (£2,380).

The Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin shows distressed Muslim women in forced marriage circumstances. The measures are explained by the Chinese authority as one necessary for the prevention of terrorism and to ensure social cohesion. The truth of the matter is that these are another ongoing example of the insane fear the Chinese regime has towards Islam and its growing strength in the region. The women of Islam are the key to the future mindset of the Ummah; diluting their ability to have children raised with the pure strong Islamic values is a strategic maneuver to undermine the long-term presence of the Islamic thoughts and ideas in the region. This is a futile and shortsighted political attack that will only serve to embolden the Muslims in protecting their Deen. Suppression of the truth and oppression against Muslims has never worked historically because the support of Allah (swt) has always been with them. The Muslim women of East Turkestan will not have their persecution un-rewarded by their Lord (swt). Allah (swt) says:

[إِنَّمَا يُوَفَّى الصَّابِرُونَ أَجْرَهُم بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ]

“Indeed, the patient will be given their reward without account.” [Az-Zumar: 10].

Indeed, the silence of Muslim rulers on the brutal treatment of our Muslim sisters is a crime that deserves their overthrow, and the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood to protect the honor of our sisters from the enemies of Islam.

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

8 Jumada I 1444 – Friday, 2nd December 2022

No: AH / 019 1444