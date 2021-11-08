Children of Syria: Corpses and Body Parts!

Who will Help them and Repel the Oppression of the Tyrant Bashar and the Enemies on them?



On the morning of Wednesday 20/10/2021, al-Assad forces targeted several neighborhoods in Ariha, a city densely populated with civilians, firing more than nine artillery shells in succession that struck several schools, leaving several martyrs, including an Arabic language teacher who was on her way to school and a child who was on his way to school, carrying his bag on his back, in addition to other children and civilians in several neighborhoods of the city. About 30 others were wounded. (Sham Network).

This is a new massacre perpetrated by the brutal Assad regime and the crusader forces of Russia against our people in the city of Ariha, south of Idlib. These forces do not observe regarding the innocent children and women any responsibility and they deliberately target the main cities, especially the city of Ariha, which witnesses overcrowding and a high population density of more than 50 thousand civilians (the largest residential community in the southern countryside of Idlib currently). So it focuses its strikes on these targets, out of thirst for revenge, forcing civilians to flee.

It is a massacre that exposes the falsity of the opposition’s claim that it has negotiated with the regime – under international supervision – to find solutions. It is a massacre that exposes the complicity of the international community with the criminal Bashar’s regime and Russia against the people of Ariha and Syria in general, so there is no accountability or legal prosecution for the crimes and massacres committed against civilians. It is an international system that is indifferent and does not care about the calls and distress of innocent children while they are among the rubble and torrents of blood; an international system that is silent about what these people are committing. It neither sees nor hears nor moves a finger to what is happening to the Muslim sons and daughters in Syria, and this is nothing new. What is being committed against the Muslim sons and daughters in Kashmir and Central Africa and other places of massacres and slaughters is the clearest evidence of its hateful policy against Islam and Muslims. It is an international system that has given Muslims and humanity nothing but hardship and misery and failed to provide solutions and remedies to the problems and crises it is experiencing!

O our People in Ariha:

Isn’t what those who claim negotiations and solutions do a waste of time and exacerbates the number of martyrs and killing of civilians? Has the fig leaf not yet fallen to reveal to you the malice of these people and the corruption of their endeavor? Do you expect solutions from them while they are prisoners of international decisions that they are unable to deviate from, and from the circle of what is imposed by the world order that governs them? Are you waiting for solutions from those whose shackles have been tightened?!

O our Brothers and our Sons in Idlib:

You have clearly realized Russia’s support for the Assad regime, even if it requires committing scorches and massacres in order to preserve its interests, which it has achieved through its direct intervention, by controlling natural resources and by securing military bases on land, sea and air. This would enable it to impose a long-term presence in the eastern Mediterranean, which by maintaining the Assad regime they will secure the legitimate cause that justifies its existence, as it is not in its interest to find a political solution so that it does not lose the privileges it gained from its intervention in Syria. So, what do you expect from those who shed blood, master the methods of killing innocent children, and pursue a scorched-earth policy?

O our People in Syria:

Years have passed since your blessed revolution and you have tried many solutions and agreements… but has your situation changed? Has the system changed?

You rose up to change your situation. Have the goals of your revolution been achieved? You raised the slogan of your revolution, “It is for Allah, it is for Allah.” Was it so? It has been diverted from the path, so bring it back to it and make it for Allah and hasten to call for the System of your Lord and implement its provisions so that you are forerunners in supporting His religion, restoring His rule, and uprooting the corrupt secular capitalist system that has wreaked havoc on the earth.

O the Sincere Sons of the Ummah… O People of Strength and Prevention:

Is there not a man of reason among you who rises to answer the call of the weak and innocent children?! Is there not someone among you who puts his hand with the sincere workers to support this religion and make its word higher?!

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered.” [Al-Anfaal: 24].

The Ummah of Islam is alive and does not die, and it will not be void of its sincere and protective sons. So, O Allah let us accomplish it sooner than later: those who restore its honor and defend its children.

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

18 Rabi’ I 1443 – 25th October 2021

No: AH / 013 1443

(Translated)