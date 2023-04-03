Chase the Pleasure of Allah (swt) and Not the Votes of Kufr

The 2022 mid-term elections in the United States saw a record number of Muslims win 89 positions on the local, state, judicial and federal levels of government. Ahead of the historic win, the Council on Islamic American Relations (CAIR) and Jetpac released the first national directory of elected Muslim officials, which included 189 Muslim members of Congress, state legislators, mayors, school board officials, etc.[1] CAIR National Executive Director, Nihad Awad, said in a statement, “We are witnessing the next step in the American Muslim community’s political transformation from marginalized voices that were sidelined, or worse, to decision makers. These newly-elected officials are building upon the success of our community’s decades-long investment in civic engagement, voter registration and running for office. We call on all American Muslim elected leaders to draw inspiration from their Islamic faith and work for the best possible future of all Americans.” [2]

This was not a surprising outcome because as Mr. Awad stated, there has been a decades-long investment in getting the Muslim communities in America involved in American politics through interfaith initiatives, voter registration drives during Jummah, and khutbahs encouraging Muslims to participate in the democratic process as part of their Islamic duty to implement racial and social justice. There has been a concerted effort to push young Muslims to pursue careers in politics, joining election campaigns, of local politicians being invited to mosques to speak including during Ramadan iftars, and mosques opening their doors as polling stations across the United States especially since Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Muslims become all too happy when they see a Muslim win a seat in the government body because they view it as a win for the Ummah. They view it as Muslims are finally being recognized, fitting in, and taken seriously in the eyes of America.

One would think that the increase in Muslims becoming more involved politically in America would help lift the burden of US foreign policy across the Muslim lands, put an end to the Zionist state’s theft of Palestine, bring about reform on issues in America, as well, like racial inequality, poverty, and liberal family values. However, once we become part of a man-made kufr system, it sucks us in and makes us conform to it instead of us challenging and changing it. This is entirely by design. The only way that we would be accepted into it in the first place is if we compromise on our Deen. The proof is in the pudding. We have witnessed Muslim Congress members join in LGBTQ ‘Pride’ month, back down on the issue of Palestine, Kashmir, and the Uyghurs, etc.

According to Brookings, “The attacks on civil liberties by the GOP drew even the most socially conservative Muslims to building coalitions with progressive, LGBTQ and women’s rights groups. Being and becoming Democrats has rubbed off particularly on young Muslims, who have come to see the progressive movement’s struggles for equality and recognition as intertwined with their own. One example is LGBTQ rights. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2007 only 27% of Muslims in the United States said that homosexuality should be “accepted by society.” By 2017, that proportion had increased to 52%, a remarkable shift that far outpaced rapidly changing attitudes among the U.S. general public more broadly. While young Muslims are more progressive on social issues, support for the Democratic Party more broadly cuts across generations.”[3] As is evident, participating in voting and in running for office only encourages Muslims to assimilate and water our Deen down so much that it has become just another religion that we abide by in our individual lives and not as the comprehensive political and social system it was designed to be.

Every year, during the month of Ramadan, Muslims in America and across the world, who out of their love for Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), make extra time for reading Quran, taraweeh, giving charity, and doing extra ibadah (worship). These acts are indeed praiseworthy and earn reward for the Hereafter; however, there is more to our Deen than individual ibadah. So, let’s make this Ramadan a springboard to reevaluate our understanding of the Quran and Seerah.

Let us take the example of how our Prophet Muhammed (saw) engaged the kufr during his time in regards to compromise. When he (saw) was offered all the riches, women, and titles most men would find hard to resist in order to compromise establishing Islam as a state, he refused. His (saw) steadfastness was clear cut when he said:«أَترَون هذهِ الشَّمس؟» قالوا: نعم، قال: «ما أنا بَأَقدرَ على أن أَدَعَ لكُم ذلك مِنْ أن تُشْعِلوا لي منها شُعْلة (يعني الشمس)»“Do you see this sun? They said: Yes, he said: I am not able to leave that for you than to light a flame for me (meaning the sun).”

The Prophet (saw) and the Sahaba (ra) did not isolate themselves from the people either, but rather they challenged the corrupt society and offered Islam as the solution. We should take heed of his (saw) examples and immediately put the brakes on engaging the kufr through their political systems and trying to fit into their norms. This Ramadan, instead of seeking the approval of the non-Muslims and the political stratosphere, we should seek the approval and Pleasure of Allah (swt) by working to resume the Islamic way of life, as He (swt) has obligated us to do.

This Ramadan, let’s refocus our aim from working within a system that makes man sovereign to working together to make Allah (swt) sovereign by reestablishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

[يَهْدِي بِهِ اللَّهُ مَنِ اتَّبَعَ رِضْوَانَهُ سُبُلَ السَّلَامِ وَيُخْرِجُهُم مِّنَ الظُّلُمَاتِ إِلَى النُّورِ بِإِذْنِهِ وَيَهْدِيهِمْ إِلَىٰ صِرَاطٍ مُّسْتَقِيمٍ]

“Through which Allah guides those who seek His pleasure to the ways of peace, and brings them out of darkness and into light by His Will, and guides them to the Straight Path.”[Surah Al-Maidah: 16]

Sarah Mohammed – America

