Celebrating Mawlid al-Nabawi in Sanaa is a Celebration Empty of Context!

On Thursday, 12th Rabii’ al-Awwal 1442 AH, corresponding to 29/10/2020 CE, huge celebrations spread across the capital Sanaa and the rest of the provinces under Houthi control, for the Prophet’s birth (Mawlid al Nabawi).

The celebrants resemble, and may be, are the ones who were rallying in Al-Sabeen Square recently in the elections and presidential celebrations under the rule of the deceased Ali Saleh. Did the large crowd think that they are not ruled by Islam in politics, economics and international relations, and that Allah Almighty who sent Muhammad ﷺ, who they celebrate his birth, has revealed وَمَنْ لَمْ يَحْكُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْكَافِرُونَ “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed – then it is those who are the disbelievers” [Al-Ma’ida: 44], الْفَاسِقُونَ “the defiantly disobedient.” [Al-Ma’ida: 47] and الظَّالِمُونَ “the wrongdoers” [Al-Ma’ida: 45]. And that Muhammad ﷺ had ruled by Islam through the state he established in al-Medina al-Munawarah? Sovereignty in governance today belongs to the people, not to the Sharia, and the civil state that separates religion from life enriches and suffices, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund suffice us in the economy by giving us riba-based loans and teach us how to deal with Riba, international law guides us in foreign policy, UNESCO establishes educational curricula for us, and so on…!

Do celebrants today realize that they have been pushed away from the arbitration of Islam in the various affairs of life, and have replaced it with appearances far from context and contented themselves with them thinking that they have done what Allah has imposed as an obligation upon them?

Allah Almighty told us that Issa (Jesus), the son of Mary, peace be upon him, said to Bani Israel إِنِّي رَسُولُ اللَّهِ إِلَيْكُم مُّصَدِّقاً لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيَّ مِنَ التَّوْرَاةِ وَمُبَشِّراً بِرَسُولٍ يَأْتِي مِن بَعْدِي اسْمُهُ أَحْمَدُ “I am the messenger of Allah to you confirming what came before me of the Torah and bringing good tidings of a messenger to come after me, whose name is Ahmad.” [As-Saff: 16]. They disbelieved and did not follow him, and went to celebrate his birthday, and separated religion from life. And the Almighty commanded His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and He said: قُلْ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تُحِبُّونَ اللَّهَ فَاتَّبِعُونِي يُحْبِبْكُمُ اللَّهُ “Say, [O Muhammad], “If you should love Allah, then follow me, [so] Allah will love you” [Al-i-Imran: 31]. Some Muslims strayed and went to celebrate his Mawlid, and they did not care to rule by what Allah has revealed in all aspects of life. The action of the followers of the two Messengers is similar in contravening the command to follow them. The Christians disbelieved, and the Muslims maintained their beliefs but are far from following the methodology of Muhammad ﷺ!

Where are the Christians today in the celebration of the birth of Jesus, peace be upon him? Far from what was revealed to Jesus. Likewise, the Muslims in celebrating the birth of Muhammad ﷺ they ruled out Islam and replaced it with the republican system, and their guide is France, which offends their Prophet today!

Allah (swt) has sent Muhammad ﷺ and commanded him to rule by Islam by establishing a state, which he established it in al-Medina al-Munawarah, so he was a messenger to whom Allah was sending the Wahy (Revelation), and a head of a state managing its political, economic and foreign relations, and he was followed by the caliphs after him, until that state was destroyed and became absent from the Muslims. So, it is an obligation upon them to re-establish it Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, the Prophet ﷺ said: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” Allah (swt) says: قُلْ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تُحِبُّونَ اللَّهَ فَاتَّبِعُونِي يُحْبِبْكُمُ اللَّهُ “Say, [O Muhammad], “If you should love Allah, then follow me, [so] Allah will love you” [Al-i-Imran: 31].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Saturday, 14th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

31/10/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1442 / 05