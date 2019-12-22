CEDAW and the UN have No Authority to Manage Women’s Rights in the Muslim Regions

Akipress covered a news topic relating to CEDAW policies on women and its lack of implementation in Kazakhstan. Human Rights Watch has expressed concern over the failure of the Government to tackle Domestic violence and equality for disabled women. It cited that currently the laws relating to criminalization and punishment of offenders if inadequate and leaves women open to abuse.

Comment:

The Muslim women of the Kazakhstan area have historically suffered immense persecution and violence under various authorities from the Soviet era and under current liberal attacks from secular policies. All of these oppressive measures against them drew no sympathy or action from the human rights systems and laws in place, why now is the CEDAW apparatus being used to attempt an insincere liberation? The fact is that these failures in social laws are only highlights as a pretense for looking after Muslim women so that neocolonialist interests in the region can occur from the foreign powers that seek to control Islamic revival. It is well understood that undermining the women roles and identity of Muslims will be a key factor in weakening the entire family structure and social fabric of the Islamic culture coming into dominance.

In China Muslim women’s rights are regarding freedom of belief, movement and social inclusion are violated daily by the Socialist regime and their hatred for the Islamic culture. Thousands of women, young and old, are forced into concentration camps where brainwashing programs exist to remove them from their love of Allah (swt) and the observance of Quranic laws. CEDAW is in no way used to help their struggle as is the case with the thousands of Royhingya women beaten, burnt alive and expelled from their homes by the ethnic cleansing measures of Myanmar.

Tens more examples of CEDAW and UN hypocrisy with the manipulation of women’s rights laws can be given globally, but suffice to say, we as Muslims should have absolutely no faith or confidence in these fake means of helping Muslim women. Our true progress will not come from Liberal Secular principles and Capitalistic laws that put economics first over human rights. The Islamic State, the Khilafah, is the only entity that will serve Muslim women and given them their rights from every level of society as well as ensure a dignified political place where their opinions and ideas are truly valued and taken on board. Allah (swt) warned us again those that pretend to make peace but in reality, only have harmful intentions as their outcome.

It is this exact expression of the ayat that we are witnessing in the CEDAW interactions in our lands and we as Muslims sincere to Allah (swt) cannot tolerate any alternative to the pure uncompromised truth from the Lord of the Universe.

Imrana Mohammad