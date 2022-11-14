Capitalist Democratic System Only Produce Woeful Politicians

Imran Khan injured in firing incident during PTI long march

WAZIRABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march, ARY News reported on Thursday. (Arynews.tv)

Comment:

As time passes by, Pakistan’s politics is getting ugly, every passing day people are witnessing the level of our politicians are in dire straits. All the curtains are unveiled to the point where even a common man can clearly understand that these politicians who are in power are desperate to remain in power and for that they are ready to go to any length, in pleasing their masters US and other domestic power centres, our politicians are ready to sacrifice Muslim blood, wealth and honour as they don’t care about the wellbeing of Muslims. What they want is the business of looting our wealth with the help of IMF by implementing inhuman direct and indirect taxes or burying the Kashmir issue by gifting it to India in obedience of their US masters. Same is the case with politicians who are in opposition who are also willing to go to any length to please their masters to get the ruling in their favour but around all these happenings, one thing that is constant is the misery of Muslims in Pakistan. Every passing day inflation is creeping up and the majority living in Pakistan are moving under the line poverty where they don’t know whether or not they will have food the next day for themselves and their families. Inflation and food uncertainty is on the rampage, law and order, education, medical facilities seem like some stories of the past.

[إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ]

“Verily, Allah will not change the condition of a people as long as they do not change their state themselves.” [Ar-Ra’d 13:11].

It’s time to uproot this rotten Capitalist Democratic System which can only produce such batteries of pathetic politicians who come to power from the power of corridor and then they only do what their masters ask them to do so they don’t care about us, the misery will continue if these traitor agent rulers and their Western masters continue to suck our blood until this Capitalist Democratic System will be uprooted and for that we need is to work hard to re establishes the only ruling system that Allah (swt) has given us, and that is the system that was implemented by our beloved Prophet Mohammed (saw) in Medina and later the Khilafah (Caliphate) continued it successfully for hundreds of years.

Mohammad Adel