Capitalism is dying; Islam is the future

Since Edelman began measuring trust 20 years ago, it has been spurred by economic growth. This continues in Asia and the Middle East, but not in developed markets, where income inequality is now the more important factor. A majority of respondents in every developed market do not believe they will be better off in five years’ time, and more than half of respondents globally believe that capitalism in its current form is now doing more harm than good in the world.

Comment:

While the beating heart of Capitalism celebrates its 50th annual gathering at The World Economic Forum in the Swiss Davos talking about the Forum’s founding principle, “Stakeholder” Capitalism and the future of the world, the ordinary people of the world are suffering due to the consequences of Capitalism; losing their hope in the system and are negative towards the future.

According to The Edelman Trust Barometer, the largest global survey on trust in business, government, media and NGOs, a staggering 71% of the general population respondents of 28 “most developed and prosperous countries” agreed with the statement: “Capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world” in the categories “Sense of injustice”, “Desire for change”, “Lack of confidence”! While 78% agreed that “elites are getting richer while regular people struggle to pay their bills.” 72% of the general population respondents state that the “system” is not working for them and believe that the interests of only the few are served.

The people in major leading European countries like, France, Germany and Italy are pessimistic about the future, with most believing they and their families will not be better off in five years’ time. 83 % who is fortuned to have work are worried that they will lose their job. Also, another 60% of the people are concerned about an impending economic crisis. The least trusted are the very wealthy, the Government leaders, Religious leaders and Journalists respectively.

Also 76% is worried about false information or fake news that is being used as a weapon. Many other statistics in different categories were surveyed which we can’t elaborate on right now. However, the aforementioned is enough to get an understanding about the position of people against Capitalism. A salient detail is that besides the Muslim countries, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and UAE, no other Muslim country participated in the survey. The outcome of the survey is an indication of what people think in non-Muslim Capitalistic countries about Capitalism. The people don’t trust the Capitalistic system, its leaders, its economy, its stability, its information, its ethics. If we should translate this data we could draw the conclusion that trust in Capitalism is dead or nearly dead. The lack of any sold alternative prolongs the lifespan of this corrupt system.

This should be taken as an important lesson for the Muslims who might be slightly inclined towards this system; its own people has deemed it as untrustworthy and incapable, one which is failing them and they wish to change it, especially when we have an excellent alternative for this failing system, Islam. It is the only system that has proven in the past that it is trustworthy and capable to solve the issues of the people, whether, it is its system, its leaders, its economy, its stability, its information, its ethics and others.

Islam has the solution for all people and nations, regardless if they are Muslim or not. For us the noble task to implement it and present it to the world as the only correct solution that will save the people from the tenacious choke of Capitalism to the liberation of Islam.

Okay Pala

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands