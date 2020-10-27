Capitalism Creates Violence and Instability

On 15th October 2020, suspected Mozambique-based militants attacked a village of Kitaya in Tanzania (Mtwara Region) southern border and caused a great deal of casualties including deaths, kidnapping, destruction of properties and many in remote border communities fled their homes from fear and mayhem.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania strongly condemn the group’s aggression, violence, barbaric and brutal acts against innocent civilians and we extend heartfelt comfort to all victims.

However, we express serious concerns on this across border instability development since the Tanzanian government has increased its security in its border areas with Mozambique since 2017, and on May 2020 officially deployed its troops to the area for a precautionary measure. (The Citizen)

Yet, why are these barbaric incidents still taking place? For instances, earlier in October 2019, six people were brutal killed in Ngongo village in Tandahimba district, and the latest in Kitaya village, according to international media reports brought alarming effects. (Deutsche Welle)

Furthermore, it is very unfortunate and a matter of great sadness to see the Tanzanian army being used to pursue the so-called international security missions and peace initiatives serving major powers colonial and capitalist interests while its people at home are insecure.

Under Capitalism, people always live under constant fear and violence, unlike in Islam under its Khilafah (Caliphate) state where the responsibility of protecting citizens is divinely obligated upon the ruler.

In the capitalist system a citizen is required to pay taxes and vote only, but the rulers do not care about their peace and security despite the fact that the nature of government is to serve and serve the people in peace and war.

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Saturday, 07th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

24/10/2020 CE