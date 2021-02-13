Campaign: “Upon the Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah … O Muslims, Establish It!”

The month of Rajab Al-Khair is upon us once again, reminding us of the ongoing tragedy of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) that has yet to end.

The month of Rajab Al-Khair is upon us once again, reminding us of the ongoing tragedy of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) that has yet to end. Until now, the Muslims have yet to restore the state that their Prophet (saw) left for them. Since the criminal Mustafa Kemal destroyed the Ottoman Caliphate (Uthmani Khilafah) in 1342 AH, corresponding to 1924 CE, the Islamic Ummah has been engulfed by the burning embers of tragedy, that afflict it from all sides.

This year, the anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah falls upon its hundredth year, completing an entire century in which the Islamic Ummah has been deprived of the shade of the ruling by its glorious Shari’ah. Indeed, any reviewer of these ten decades can perceive the severe suffering that the Islamic Ummah has endured; unrelenting suffering, with successive tragedies, in a manner that the Islamic Ummah has never witnessed before.

Thus, under the direction of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, with the assistance of all the members of Hizb ut Tahrir around the world, has launched a global campaign by which the sons and daughters of the Islamic Ummah are mobilized to work with the Hizb in its endeavor to establish the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

In a similar manner, through this campaign, Hizb ut Tahrir seeks to mobilize the people of power and protection in the Islamic Ummah specifically, reminding them of their waajib (obligation) and calling them to grant it Nussrah (Material Support), so that they may join hands with the Hizb to glorify the Deen of Allah (swt), by establishing the Second Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of Prophethood.

The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir invites the media, specifically the Muslims amongst media professionals and within the media outlets, to be supporters of khair (goodness) and participate in covering the activities of this campaign, so that they may earn a share in the goodness of the work to restore the Khilafah that the Islamic Ummah yearns for.

Accordingly, in the Name of Allah (swt) and upon His (swt) Blessing, we launch the campaign: “Upon the Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah … O Muslims, Establish It!,” making tawwakul (dependence) upon Allah (swt) to assist us in establishing His Deen and elevating His Ummah.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada