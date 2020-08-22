The Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir Launch a Campaign: “STOP Terrorizing the Pious Muslimahs of Kyrgyzstan!”

The Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir demand an end to the continuing persecution and terrorization of the pious Muslim women of Kyrgyzstan by the extremist secular regime in Kyrgyzstan. This repressive regime, which is waging a war against Islam under the spurious claim and deceptive guise of fighting terrorism, has unjustly arrested a number of Muslim women on charges of belonging to the Islamic political party Hizb ut Tahrir which works through political non-violent action to establish the Islamic Khilafah state.

On 27th June 2020, the State Committee for National Security in Kyrgyzstan arrested 8 harmless Muslim women in the city of Naryn on suspicion of belonging to Hizb ut Tahrir, which the Kyrgyz government has banned on the absurd allegation that it is an extremist organisation, despite the fact that the party has not engaged in a single act of violence, nor endorsed a single case of terrorism since its establishment. The women arrested were: Arunova Erkingul, who is the carer of her elderly parents, and whose mother had a stroke and is in a serious condition, yet Arunova remains in detention; Baktybek kyzy Mahabat, who has a health condition that requires regular treatment and is the mother of two pre-school children, yet she also remains imprisoned; Ajumudinova Almagul, who on the day of her arrest was caring for her granddaughter who has cerebral palsy, yet she was taken into custody; Ajumudinova Archagul, mother of four children aged 16, 9, 6 and 2 years of age; Ismailova Meerim, a mother of four young daughters aged 12, 10, 8 and 6 years, and who remains under house arrest; Kadyralieva Meerim, mother of two young children aged 9 and 5; Aytbekova Gulnur, just 25 years old and married; and Mamirkanova Amangul, mother of 4 children aged 17, 16, 10 and 4.

Although the country is under quarantine rules due to Covid-19, twenty people raided the house of Arunova Erkengul. She was not even allowed to cover her Awrah. During the inspection, notebooks were planted containing manuscripts and abstracts that did not belong to any of the arrested women. The security forces searched our Muslim sisters in a shameful and humiliating manner and kept them in the cold and in hunger for 6 to 12 hours in the detention centre. There, the health of Baktybek kyzy Mahabat deteriorated and she was taken to hospital. However, she continues to be detained. Officers heartlessly interrogated Mamirkanova Amangul from 3pm till after midnight in her home, while she was caring for her 4-year old son who has Down Syndrome and had heart surgery recently. They entered her house with dirty gloves and had no regard for maintaining social distance. Arunova Erkingul and Baktybek kyzy Mahabat will be imprisoned until the investigation is completed. However, they were not questioned even once over the past month as the prison institution is in quarantine. They were also not allowed to see their relatives. If found guilty of the state charges, they could face a number of years in prison.

In its desperate attempt to fight the revival of Islam within its country and the re-establishment of the System of Allah (swt), the Khilafah (Caliphate) based upon the method of the Prophethood, the Kyrgyz regime has resorted to demonizing the Islamic dawah and terrorizing innocent and honourable Muslim women in order to create fear towards promoting the Deen of Allah (swt). However, its campaign waged in submission to the directives of its Russian and Western government masters, is an unwinnable battle, for it is a war against the Lord of the Worlds. It is not the call to Islam, nor pious Muslim women who are a threat to the country, but the authoritarian rule of this secular regime and its defunct secular system which is ridden with corruption, fraud, economic failure, and whose response to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic has been pitiful. We say to this extremist Kyrgyz regime, which rules through terror and repression, that your crimes against the pious Muslim women of Kyrgyzstan will not go hidden to the world. Their plight will be exposed internationally! We demand the immediate release of our honourable Muslim sisters and an end to the persecution of the pious daughters of this Ummah in Kyrgyzstan!

Follow the campaign at: http://www.hizb-ut-tahrir.info/en/index.php/hizbuttahrir/19978.html

and https://www.facebook.com/womenscmoht/

Dr. Nazreen Nawaz

Director of the Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Friday, 02nd Muharram 1442 AH

21/08/2020 CE

Issue No: 1442 AH / 001