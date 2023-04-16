Call to Pakistan Army from Masjid Al-Aqsa!

Al-Aqsa is Under Siege and Fire…

So where are you O’ Muslim Armies?

Is it not the time for the Takbeers of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, to strike the hearts of the Muslim armies?!

Is it not the time for the cries of the blessed women of the Blessed Land, to shake the pillars of the chiefs of army staff in the Muslim armies?!

Answer us, for the sake of Allah (swt), when will you move?!

When will you wake up?!

When will the zeal for Islam and the protectiveness of the believers erupt within you?!

What is the matter with the Pakistan Army, that it is shackled from supporting the Destination of the Isra’a of the Messenger of Allah (saw), We in the Blessed Land seek your help to support Islam, and we will not seek help from anyone else, because you are capable of that, so are you not to answer?

Our call to you is to cry out to your sons and brothers in the armed forces, so that they respond to the call of Allah (swt),

[إِلَّا تَنفِرُوا۟ يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْـًٔا ۗوَٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍ قَدِيرٌ‎]

“If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people.

You are not harming Him in the least.

And Allah is Most Capable of everything.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:39]

[وَإِنِ ٱسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِى ٱلدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ ٱلنَّصْرُ]

“But if they seek your help against persecution in Deen,

it is your obligation to help them.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfaal 8:72].

#Time4Khilafah

Saturday, 24 Ramadan 1444 AH – 15 April 2023 CE