Burning the Qur’an Requires Moving Armies, Not Statements of Denunciation and Condemnation!

In an insult to the Ummah and attack to its creed, the extremist Paludan burned a copy of the Noble Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy building in Stockholm on Saturday, 21/1/2023. This is after the Swedish authorities allowed that, and after Paludan announced two days before that he would burn copies of the Qur’an in front of a mosque in Denmark and near the two embassies; Turkish and Russian, and that the concerned authorities allowed him to do so. The Dutch extremist, Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of the extremist PEGIDA movement, tore up a copy of the Noble Qur’an and burned some of its pages in The Hague on Monday 23/1/2023, and carried out his act after the authorities granted him permission to do so and with the protection of security personnel. Friday, 27/1/2023, witnessed three cases of burning of copies of the Qur’an in Copenhagen near the Turkish and Russian embassy. (Al-Jazeera, 27/1/2023).

Al-Azhar through its observatory responded with a strongly worded statement denouncing and condemning and calling on “the human community, international institutions and world’s wise men, to stand up to attempts to tamper with religious sanctities, condemn these criminal acts, and put an end to the chaos of the term freedom of expression and its exploitation in the politics and elections market, and its misuse with regard to provocation of Muslims and respecting their sanctities,” considering that “these repeated incidents are no less dangerous than the consequences of terrorist attacks.” Al-Azhar’s statement also affirmed that “allowing these criminals to repeat these provocations under the banner of freedom of expression, even with silence, is an outcast complicity that impedes efforts to promote peace, interfaith dialogue, and communication between East and West.” (Al-Mujazz, 28/1/2023).

The burning of the Qur’an, although it will not harm the Noble Qur’an and will not erase it from the hearts of Muslims, is an insult to the Ummah and an attack on its creed. It is not permissible to respond to it with condemnation, denunciation and damnation only. Rather, the armies must move in support of the Book of Allah and His Deen. This is a declaration of war against the Ummah and its Aqeedah, and it shows the latent hatred in the hearts of the West, which is fueled by a media machine to alienate the people of the West from it, not out of concern for them, but out of concern to keep them in the dark and ignorance of the truth of the Deen, which contains their salvation in this world and the Hereafter, including rules that improves their world, and facilitate their life for them, and satisfy their material and spiritual needs. It became clear to them that there are other values that a person needs that he must take into account when performing actions other than the material value.

As for the freedom of expression that they rant about, it appears only against Islam and its sanctities, and no one dares to burn the books of the Jews or the Christians, or verbally or graphically attack homosexuals or the Jewish entity under the pretext of freedom of expression.

We know for certain that Islam will not prevail except for the state whose existence the West fears and fights against the mere mention of it, the state that implements it in the reality of life and carries it to the world as Allah intended; The Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, and not the rulers who despise our Ummah and its creed and supported its enemies against it, and they surrounded themselves with a lining of evil scholars who justify their ugly actions and divert the Ummah from holding them accountable, including those who demand the West and international institutions to defend their sanctities as if they were not the ones who allowed those to attack our Deen, Aqeedah and sanctuaries!

We are looking forward to the armies of the Ummah, urging those who are sincere, addressing their Deen and nobility, and asking them, by Allah, how do you remain silent when your Deen is insulted and its sanctities are violated?! Does Islam and its Aqeedah fall under attack, while you have a pulse beating in your vein?! You are the descendants of the great conquerors who have always been the shield and protectors of the Ummah, so who is for Islam if not you and those who support it other than you?! Know that you will be questioned about it before Allah on the Day of Resurrection. So, give victory to your Deen that will save you and will vouch for you on the Day of Exposition. May Allah grant the conquest by your hands and honour Islam by you, so you will win a great victory, and you will remember what we said to you, and we delegate our affairs to Allah.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ)

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

7 Rajab 1444 – Sunday 29th January 2023

No: 08 / 1444

(Translated)