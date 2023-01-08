Burhan, To Whom are you Complaining about the Danger of Drugs on the Young, and You are the Ruler and Responsible?!

In a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Tuesday, 03/01/2023, at the General Command of the Armed Forces, in the presence of the Attorney General, Dr. Al-Jizouli Daffallah, the former prime minister and head of the national anti-drug campaign, in addition to the ministers of interior, justice, higher education, and public education, and the governor of Khartoum state, as well as some leaders of the security services, Al-Burhan accused parties of promoting drugs after obtaining funds under the guise of supporting transition, revealing that some international organizations had provided financial support to youth organizations with the aim of supporting transition, but they were used to promote and abuse drugs among young people.

Lieutenant General Al-Burhan speaks as if he is not responsible for this major defect in the structure of the state, of which he is now the president and ruler. Who allowed international organizations and others to pay money to what you called youth organizations?! And where was the state and where were you the first ruler in the country when this money entered? The worst thing is that you now admit that the money was used to promote and use drugs, so what action did you take towards this great evil? Have you held accountable those who did this act? And any person in this country afflicted by its rulers, the helpless, knows that drugs have become an epidemic that has spread among the youth and the state and you as its president are just holding meetings and complaining without doing what you must do as a ruler, Allah will ask you on the Day of Resurrection about them!

When Islam had a state and a Khilafah (Caliphate), the Rightly Guided Caliph Omar ibn al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “If a mule stumbled on the path of Iraq, I would be afraid that Allah would ask me why you did not fix the road for it, O Omar.” The Ummah was lost on the day when its Khilafah was demolished, and the matter in Muslim countries was taken over by Ruwayabidah agents of the Kaffir colonial West who obey its command, even if that results in the destruction of the youth and the loss of the country. The soon-to-be-established Khilafah will not allow the existence of any relationship between parties, blocs, or individuals of the Ummah, and between foreign organizations or embassies. Article 182 of the Draft Constitution of the Khilafah State prepared by Hizb ut Tahrir says:

“Article 182 – It is not permissible for any individual, party, bloc, or group to have a relationship with any of the foreign countries at all. The relationship with states is limited to the state alone, because it alone has the right to take care of the affairs of the Ummah in practice. The Ummah and the blocs must hold the state accountable on this external relationship.”

O People of Sudan: It has been proven practically that your rulers are the ones who wasted your youth, and they are the ones who allowed the spread of drugs and then came crying misguided and in vain, so work with the workers to extricate the country and the people from loss and humiliation to resume the Islamic life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, for it is the only way for your salvation to prevent the loss of the youth and the hardships of life, and it is the savior on the Day of Resurrection from Allah’s punishment, and the reason for Allah’s pleasure and entering His Paradise.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ)

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [Al-Anfal 8:24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

11 Jumada II 1444 – Wednesday, 4th January 2023

No: HTS 1444 / 21

(Translated)