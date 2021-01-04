Both the Regime and the Opposition Betrayed Kashmir.

Only the Khilafah will Prosecute them for Treachery

A prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, has stated that when the PML-N returns to power, it will file a case of treason over Kashmir, against Imran Khan, whilst the Vice President of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, also accused Imran Khan of selling out the Kashmir cause. However, in reality, only the Khilafah (Caliphate) will conduct trials against the current and former civilian and military leadership for selling out the Kashmir cause, issuing exemplary court sentences. This is because Democracy grants complete freedom to the rulers to sell out the interests of the Muslims, in the name of “national interest,” whilst British law grants immunity to the ruling elite. Today’s ruling party, the PTI, was in the opposition only a few years back, when it accused the then ruling party, PML-N, of submitting to Indian dominance and trading in the blood of the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, for the sake of friendly relations with Modi. Now, that the previous opposition is now in power, it has surpassed even the PML-N in prostration before the Hindu State. The reality is that no-one within the current ruling and opposition is sincere to the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, falling over each other to serve Washington. Thus, the entire current political medium is deaf to the cries of the Muslims, offering political, diplomatic and ethical support, when they are meaningless in the absence of military action.

After the annexation of Occupied Kashmir by the Hindu State on 5 August 2019, it was upon Pakistan’s rulers to declare Jihad, ordering the armed forces to cross the Line of Control to liberate Srinagar. Instead, Imran Khan declared Jihad in Kashmir as treachery. As for the opposition, it does not demand the mobilization of our armed forces, calling instead for futile actions, such as appealing to the United Nations, the OIC, the international community and the US. Encouraged by the weak stance of the political elite in Pakistan, the Hindu State is consolidating its occupation. On 30 December 2020, three Kashmiri youth were martyred in a fake encounter in the outskirts of Srinagar. As of 30 December 2020, 232 freedom fighters and 65 civilians were killed, “extra-judicially,” meaning in staged gunfights, whilst at least 657 houses were devastated by Indian occupying forces. Indeed, it is high time that the willing and able armed forces of Pakistan were mobilized for the liberation of Kashmir.

As long as the shield of the Ummah, the Khilafah, was present, the Muslims always liberated their occupied lands at all costs, sooner or later. However, since the establishment of kingships, democracies and dictatorships after the fall of the Khilafah, the rulers of the Muslim World abandon occupied lands to the Kuffar occupiers, in flagrant disobedience of Allah (swt). Unlike the current rulers, the Khilafah is bound to enforce the commands Allah (swt), as Allah (swt) said, وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ‌ “Kill them wherever you come upon them and drive them out of the places from which they have driven you out.” [Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:191]. No matter which party comes to ruling in Democracy, it will never announce Jihad in accordance with the command of Allah (swt), for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. So, O Muslims of Pakistan! Abolish Democracy and establish the Khilafah, which will secure the liberation of all occupied lands as our Lord (swt) has commanded us.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Saturday, 18th Jumada I 1442 AH

02/01/2021 CE

No: 1442 / 37