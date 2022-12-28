Border Divisions that Ignores Deep Cultural and Historical Ties, Can Only Inflame Border Tensions

The Permanent Solution is to Unify Muslims, Divided by Borders, Under the Singular Islamic Political Leadership, the Khilafah

On 19 December 2022, the US State Department Spokesman, Ned Price, said in a statement, “We stand ready to assist, whether with this unfolding situation or more broadly.” Although the Muslims of Pakistan have been suffering from American “assistance” for 75 years, some in Pakistan’s policy-makers and strategic community still view the “Afghan problem” from the Western perspective, which cannot yield a permanent solution. Pakistan’s policymakers have tried every possible solution, including the use of force, from the Western perspective of nation-states, considering the border drawn by the British as a line set in stone. However, the only sustainable solution to this problem is to unify Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia under one Islamic authority (Caliphate), which will be the starting point for unifying the entire Ummah!

There are two main reasons for the tension on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border:

Firstly, an attempt to fortify the Durand Line, drawn by the British, while ignoring centuries-old historical relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, including Islam, race, geography, traditions, languages, customs, habits, interdependence, common heroes and familial ties.That is why the current Pakistani political and military leadership has imposed document requirements, and a biometric system, at all five border crossings. It is undermining the ties between the two nations, by erecting billions of rupees’ worth of fencing, and deploying troops along hundreds of kilometers of a colonialist-made border.

Secondly, it is America’s desire that Pakistan’s armed forces are never mobilized, from the western border to the eastern border. This is so that the Hindu State is relieved of facing Pakistan’s forces, and can focus on China instead.It is for this reason that a ceasefire agreement was signed on the Line of Control in 2020.On top of this, the Pakistani leadership has been increasing pressure on the Afghan government, to promote a secular liberal agenda in Afghanistan, upon Western dictation. This includes the inclusion of US agents within the government infrastructure, implementation of the Western liberal agenda and a call for a crackdown on armed groups.The current tensions and the resulting shedding of Muslim blood, are a direct result of these causes.

O Pakistan’s Armed Forces, O Strategic Community! The US could not control Afghanistan by force. We cannot control Balochistan and the tribal regions of FATA by force. The unrest is only temporarily suppressed, from generation after generation, but comes back with more intensity. All Muslims, of all races, will only be appeased after allegiance to a purely Islamic political authority. Reject the Western agenda and dictation. Unify Pakistan and Afghanistan under a Khilafah (Caliphate) with an Islamic agenda. It is the Khilafah which will bring together the entire Ummah, stretching from beyond Central Asia to beyond the Gulf, under one state and one Khaleefah (Caliph). It will be the Khilafah that will surround the Hindu State from all sides. Then you will liberate not only Kashmir, but also India from the oppression of kufr. We invite you to fulfill the duty of establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. So, who of you will adopt this path of honor and dignity? Fear none but the One in Whose Hand your soul lies. Indeed, Allah (swt) will be your Supporter and Helper.

[وَاللّٰهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَى أَمْرِهِ وَلَكِنَّ أَكۡثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ]

“Allah has full power to implement His design although most people do not know that.” [TMQ Surah Yusuf: 21].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

27 Jumada I 1444 – Wednesday, 21st December 2022

No: 20 / 1444