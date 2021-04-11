Blood of a Muslim is More Sacred than the Ka’bah

Only the Khilafah (Caliphate) will Avenge this Blood

Abdullah ibn Umar(ra) narrated that he saw the Messenger of Allah (saw) making tawaf of the Ka’bah and saying,

«مَا أَطْيَبَكِ وَأَطْيَبَ رِيحَكِ، مَا أَعْظَمَكِ وَأَعْظَمَ حُرْمَتَكِ، وَالَّذِي نَفْسُ مُحَمَّدٍ بِيَدِهِ لَحُرْمَةُ الْمُؤْمِنِ أَعْظَمُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ حُرْمَةً مِنْكِ؛ مَالِهِ وَدَمِهِ وَأَنْ نَظُنَّ بِهِ إِلَّا خَيْراً»

“How delightful you are, and how great is your scent! How magnificent you are, and how great is your sanctity! But by the one in whose hand is the soul of Muhammad, the sanctity of a believer, his wealth and his blood, is greater in the sight of Allah than your sanctity, and we do not think of him except good.”

(Ibn Majah)

– Hasina regime has been regularly violating the sanctity of the blood of Muslims through relentless bullets and killings.

– Hasina regime has repressed the people through iron and fire every time they raise any demand from either their just right or Imaan, including by the mass killing at Sapla Chattar, and brutal suppression during the ‘Road Safety’ movement.

– Violation of the sanctity of the mosques and brutal treatment of Muslims by Hasina regime can only be compared to that of Butcher Modi and the usurper Jewish Entity.

– Only the imminent Khilafah will bring these rulers under punishment and avenge the martyrs; so, unify for the movement to establish the Khilafah under the truthful leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir.

O Sincere Officers of the Military! The way that Hasina regime is advancing in the repression of the people with iron and fire, it is your responsibility to stop her tyranny immediately. Stand with the people, and give nusrah (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to remove this regime and re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate).

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Bangladesh

16 Sha’aban 1442 – Monday, 29 March 2021